Azzur Group Announces Two New Executive Leadership Roles

HATBORO, Pa., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of long-time Azzur veterans, Chris Mansur and Ryan Ott, to two new executive leadership roles within the organization—Chief Operating Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, respectively.

These appointments come after a year of growth in both service offerings and solution diversification among the Group's eight practices throughout the country.

According to Michael Khavinson, Azzur Group CEO, 2019 is showing great growth potential for the company. "I am honored to have Chris and Ryan working together with me and all of our partners to support the progress of the company—especially the execution of our mission," he said.

Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Azzur Group is a nationwide network of companies working hand-in-hand with the world's leading life science companies to provide efficient, innovative quality and compliance solutions across the GxP manufacturing continuum. As one of the fastest growing private companies in America, Azzur Group provides clients with the guidance and solutions they need to remain innovative and competitive.

Mansur joined Azzur Group in 2013 and since then, he and his business partner Ravi Samavedam have overseen all operations at the Group's Waltham, Mass. office, leading them to steady growth year over year. As COO, Mansur will partner with practice leaders to de-risk national operations and standardize processes and procedures in support of operational scalability. Mansur is also a representative to the Azzur Group Board of Directors.

Ott joined Azzur's leadership team following the merger of CimQuest and Validation, Inc., which led to the organization's founding. As CAO, he will ensure the smooth and efficient management and execution of Azzur Group's business support platform, as well as identification and development of new business support capabilities required for continued growth and sustainability. Ott is a representative to the Board of Directors, serving as Secretary.

These appointments follow a year of immense growth for Azzur Group, including the opening of a new branch of Azzur Labs in Cary, North Carolina, as well as expanded capabilities, such as facility solutions and on-demand clean rooms, IT advisory services, information technology recruiting solutions, and technical services.

For more information about the Azzur Group family of companies, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of companies delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing customers with practical and proven solutions from "Discovery to Delivery." Azzur Group has more than 250 industry partners, including 80 percent of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S. As one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America, Azzur Group provides customers with the project management, consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, calibration/maintenance, learning, and laboratory services. For more information, visit https://www.azzur.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

