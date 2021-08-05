Azzur Group Appoints Quality and Validation Expert, David Dumers, as Director of the Organization's Raleigh Consulting Office

CARY, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to more than 400 life science companies, Research Triangle Park (RTP) consistently makes the list of the most dominant industry hubs.

To continue to meet the needs and challenges of healthcare and life science clients in and around RTP and the greater southeast U.S., Azzur Group today announces the appointment of David Dumers to Director of Azzur Raleigh.

Armed with a team of tenured engineers and consultants with decades of experience, David will work with Azzur business experts to continue to advance Azzur Raleigh's client service offerings in the region, delivering best-in-class advisory and consulting services that allow manufacturers to employ risk-based, fit-for-purpose, and phase-appropriate GxP solutions.

David brings to Azzur Raleigh more than 20 years of progressive experience in quality assurance, validation program compliance, quality control, and product development experience, having served most recently as Director of Validation for KBI Biopharma. With experience in pharmaceutical commercial supply chain manufacturing, as well as research and development, and GxP laboratories, David has worked effectively with global and domestic regulatory agencies to implement sustainable compliance programs and ensure business continuity.

"I'm pleased to be joining the fantastic team at Azzur Raleigh," said David Dumers. "Companies bringing therapies to market that save and improve our lives need a trusted compliance and business integration partner. I'm excited to lead a team dedicated to successfully assisting the clients in navigating the matrix of decision-making and development of a mature sustainable culture of quality along the path to successful commercial operations."

David holds a bachelor of science degree from North Carolina State University, as well as a professional certification in drug development programs from Temple University. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

"We're excited to welcome David to the Azzur team," said Chris Mansur, President of Azzur Consulting. "With his breadth of knowledge ranging from early-phase development through manufacturing and quality systems, David is sure to offer our Raleigh-based clients the tools they need to overcome compliance challenges as they start, scale, and sustain their GxP operations."

Azzur Group has a long-standing history in the Raleigh area, with the establishment of its RTP-based consulting services in 2014. Since then, the organization has grown exponentially, opening the doors of Azzur Labs Raleigh in 2018 and, most recently, Azzur Training Center earlier this year. The Group recently publicized plans for a new on-demand cleanrooms facility, slated to welcome early-phase manufacturing clients in 2022. Together, Azzur's comprehensive suite of services provides clients with full-scale GxP compliance solutions from discovery to delivery.

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com.

About Azzur Group

Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM facilities, to labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, we've become a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.

