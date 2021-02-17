Azzur Labs Establishes New Location in Dallas under the Direction of Anita Boye

Leading Azzur Labs Dallas is Anita Boye , Senior Director. Anita has more than 20 years of hands-on experience in the regulated microbiology and analytical laboratory space. As Senior Director, she oversees operations and client relations for Azzur Labs Dallas.

"I am delighted to join a vast and distinguished team to support the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries. This is an exciting opportunity and platform to continue to bring the highest standard of quality in GxP testing, which has been a passion of mine for almost 20 years in testing laboratory and management. I'm looking forward to bringing Azzur's quality to the Lone Star State and beyond," said Anita.

For more than a decade before coming to Azzur Labs, Anita served as a laboratory manager for a leading laboratory specializing in nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, personal care products, and food analysis. There she not only oversaw GxP laboratory operations and client relations, but also the build, transfer, and qualification of two full-scale facilities. Anita is an active member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) and is Food Safety Modernization (FSMA) certified. Anita holds a bachelor of science degree in biology and biological sciences from the University of Texas at Arlington.

"We are excited to welcome Anita as the leader of our newest laboratory in Dallas. Client success is indeed an essential part of Azzur Labs' success, and Anita's leadership and technical experience will play an essential role in our ability to grow alongside our valued clients," said Kym Faylor , President of Azzur Labs.

With full-scale operations in Pennsylvania, Raleigh, Boston, and Dallas, Azzur Labs—an Azzur Group company—provides professional analytical compliance testing and consultative services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Azzur Group first opened its doors in Texas in 2020 with Azzur Group Austin, bringing comprehensive consultative services to the region, specializing in quality, validation, and compliance.

For more information about Azzur Labs, visit Azzurlabs.com .

About Azzur Labs

Founded in 2012, Azzur Labs is a contract laboratory that serves the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. We believe that these industries have something amazing to offer the world; we strive to aid these companies to meet their goals by assisting with their analytical testing and ensuring regulatory compliance. Azzur Labs has been named an Inc Top 50 Workplaces for two consecutive years, as well as a four-time Best Place to Work in PA. In 2018, Azzur Labs was also named an Inc 500 Fastest Growing Company. For more information, visit Azzurlabs.com . Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of companies delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing customers with practical and proven solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. Azzur Group has more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S. As one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Azzur Group provides customers with the project management, consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, calibration/maintenance, learning, and laboratory services they need to remain innovative and competitive. For more information, visit Azzur.com . Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC

Related Links

www.azzur.com

