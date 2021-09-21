B. Braun Launches CARESAFE™ IV Administration Sets With Optional AirStop

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, announced today the launch of its new CARESAFE™ IV Administration Sets with Optional AirStop component. CARESAFE IV Sets are the first robust portfolio of IV administration sets in the US market that are not made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and diethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP).[1] They provide an added level of protection for the environment and, most importantly, to patients from the potential health risks associated with exposure to these chemicals.

"More than four decades ago, B. Braun recognized the environmental and patient risks posed by products containing PVC and DEHP," said Chad Laity, Director of Marketing, Vascular Access and IV Systems at B. Braun. "B. Braun is the only supplier that offers a full line of IV solution containers not made with PVC and DEHP, and we are now pleased to introduce our robust portfolio of IV administration, secondary, extension, and specialty IV sets that eliminate the risk of patient exposure to these potentially dangerous toxic substances," continued Laity.

Dioxin, a known human carcinogen, can be formed during the manufacture of PVC, and during the incineration or burning of PVC products.[2] DEHP, a phthalate used to soften PVC, is an endocrine disrupting compound (EDC) that has been shown to be harmful to certain patient populations including pregnant women, male neonates, and young children.[3] The American Medical Association, among other healthcare and professional organizations, encourages hospitals and physicians to reduce and phase out the use of PVC medical device products, especially those containing DEHP, and urges the adoption of safe, cost-effective, alternative products where available.[4]

In addition to reducing patient exposure to toxic substances, CARESAFE IV Sets with Optional AirStop component also help to protect patients from the risks associated with air infusion and helps prevent the line from running dry.[5] This is critical in IV therapy because any entry of air into the vascular system causes a risk for air embolism.[6],[7] Air embolism is on the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) list of Serious Reportable Events known as "never events".[8] While the frequency of air embolisms is low, the mortality rate is high (21%).[9] The innovative AirStop filter is designed to only allow fluid to pass through and thereby helps to prevent the line from running dry, providing peace of mind for the clinician and increasing safety for the patient.[5]

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.



