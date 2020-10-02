B. Braun Medical Inc. announces that it has previously settled its Hatch-Waxman litigation brought by Mallinckrodt

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. announces that it has previously settled a patent infringement litigation brought by Mallinckrodt Hospital Products Inc., its affiliates, and New Pharmatop L.P. in response to B. Braun's new drug application (NDA) seeking approval to market its (acetaminophen) injection product. Under the terms of the settlement, B. Braun has been granted a non-exclusive license to launch a competing intravenous acetaminophen product in the U.S. having dosage amounts of 1000mg/100 mL and 500mg/50 mL on December 6, 2020, or earlier under certain circumstances.

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

