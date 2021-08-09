B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group to Operate The Watermark Hotel at Capital One Center in Tysons, Virginia

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group of Bethesda, Maryland has been chosen to operate the 300-suite Capital One Watermark Hotel in Tysons, Virginia. The hotel is owned by Capital One Financial and will operate as an independent property without franchise or network affiliation. The Watermark Hotel is located inside Capital One Center and will serve Capital One associates and the public that have traveled to Tysons for work assignments, training, meetings or leisure travel. The hotel will allow Capital One travelers to stay on campus and receive the level of hospitality services that meet or exceed the commercial experience while benefiting from proximity and a curated environment.

Exterior of Watermark Hotel in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Opening September 2021

"We are delighted to partner with Capital One to introduce this one-of-a-kind hotel in the heart of the Capital One Center campus," said Mark Carrier, President, B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group. "Our dynamic team of hospitality professionals look forward to doing everything possible to exceed the expectations of the Capital One community."

The property will feature studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with furnishings that are similar to an apartment. Each over-sized suite will include a pantry style kitchen with mini-fridge, microwave and coffee service. The suites offer large work areas, well-appointed bathrooms, digital flat screen televisions, complimentary high-speed internet, and a sophisticated, yet warm home-like décor. With stone countertops, tile and carpeted floors, and upscale furnishings, the suites will present a comfortable environment that is very functional for both short-term and longer-stay guests.

The Watermark Hotel offers a full, self-service breakfast serving a seasonal selection of local produce and baked goods, classic breakfast staples, and elevated coffee offerings. Additional hotel amenities include a business center, 1,600 square-feet of meeting space, a well-equipped fitness center, ample parking spaces, a self-serve market and sundry, and an expansive outdoor patio with appropriate seating and direct access to the 1.2 acre skypark—The Perch. The hotel also offers a full-service bar featuring craft cocktails, a wide selection of local beers and wines, appetizers, salads, small plates and entrees with an international flare.

About B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group

Based in Bethesda, MD, B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group owns and operates a portfolio of full service, select service, and extended stay hotels located in MD, VA and FL. The Hospitality Group serves both business and leisure guests seeking first class DC hotel accommodations, Washington, D.C. area meeting facilities, and banquet venues. To learn more about the B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group go to www.bfsaulhotels.com .

About Capital One Center

Capital One Center, the public-facing portion of Capital One's global headquarters in Tysons, Virginia, redefines mixed-use development by providing an arts-focused, enriching experience. When fully built-out, this 6 million sq. foot entertainment destination will be home to a vibrant array of public art, performances, and retail, including a world-class performing arts center, Capital One Hall, a 1.2 acre skypark, The Perch, and 300-key hotel, The Watermark.

Capital One Center is thoughtfully designed to create a walkable campus where small steps lead to big experiences. For more information, visit capitalonecenter.com.

SOURCE B. F. Saul Watermark Hotel

Related Links

https://www.bfsaulhotels.com/

