B Medical Systems Partners with Medline to Better Serve Hospital, Health System, and Clinical Market Cold Chain Needs

As part of the agreement, Medline, which manufactures and distributes more than 550,000 products through nearly 50 distribution centers in North America and 60 distribution centers worldwide, will distribute the B Medical Systems innovative line of ultra-low temperature freezers, laboratory refrigerators, freezers, and transport boxes. With Medline providing local sales representation, support and logistics, B Medical Systems will continue its growth in the US market as a world leader in helping keep vaccines, blood, and other critical samples safe during the cold storage and transport process.

"B Medical Systems is incredibly excited about this partnership. It is a tremendous opportunity to work with Medline filling a gap for customers that are in dire need of cold solutions, particularly with the impending distribution and administration of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine. We can provide peace of mind that their samples will be kept safely at the proper temperatures throughout the cold chain," said Matt Tallman, Head of Sales – North America, B Medical Systems. "We have been the trusted name in cold chain solutions for over 40 years. It's our core competency."

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of more than 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

B Medical Systems is an international leader in medical-grade refrigeration and vaccine cold chain equipment with over four decades of experience in the research and clinical markets. The company offers a wide range of innovative solutions for Laboratory, Blood Bank, and Pharmacy including ultra-low temperature freezers (ULTs), refrigerators, freezers, transport devices, and remote monitoring systems. All models deliver proven reliability, superior temperature uniformity, reduced energy consumption, and low noise levels. The company helps customers protect critical samples, preserve blood, and keep vaccines safe through temperature-controlled transportation, processing, and storage solutions. Their quality products and facilities meet the highest regulatory requirements including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, Class l and Class II (FDA) Medical Devices, and are AABB standards-compliant (SCoPE). The company works with global humanitarian organizations to support the success of their vaccination campaigns. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.bmedicalsystems.com.

