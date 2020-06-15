B Nutritious Launches National Franchise Program

EL MONTE, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B Nutritious, an innovative health-focused fast casual and meal preparation concept, today announced the launch of its national franchise program to expand the brand across the nation in select markets. With two locations currently operating in Southern California, B Nutritious has built a cult-like following and is poised for tremendous growth due to its favorable unit economics, high quality ingredients, and overall unique concept.

B Nutritious was founded by Brian Nguyen, who began meal prepping for friends and family out of his parents' kitchen back in 2014 after experiencing weight gain and a decline in his overall health. What started as 30 meals per week soon turned into 1,000 and, before long, Nguyen was making deliveries to clients all over Southern California. As a result, he launched the first B Nutritious restaurant in El Monte, California, in 2015 with the mission to help people create a healthier lifestyle starting from the inside out through all-natural, simple, wholesome ingredients with an Asian-fusion blend.

"B Nutritious started as a side hustle while I was working my way up the corporate ladder in the insurance industry and through the powers of social media and word of mouth, the brand became bigger than I could have ever imagined," said Brian Nguyen, founder and CEO of B Nutritious. "When I first launched the brand, I knew immediately that having a brick and mortar location would differentiate us from being just another meal prep service and it's certainly set us apart. I'm looking forward to bringing the B Nutritious experience to customers across the country."

B Nutritious' menu offers a variety of customizable healthy options using only sustainable and fresh ingredients. The "Build Your Own" meals have a wide selection of protein and plant-based options such as salmon, chicken, turkey, tofu, shrimp, and more. Once choosing a protein base, consumers can then choose their sides. In addition to these customizable meal preparations, the brand also has Asian-inspired house favorites ready for order, such as Kung Pao Chicken, Beef and Broccoli, Veggie Bowl, Pineapple Fried Rice, House Noodles, Teriyaki Chicken, and more. For those who are committed to utilizing the meal preparation services on a daily basis, B Nutritious also offers a selection of meal plans for the week.

The B Nutritious model sets its franchisees up for success with its strong unit-level economics, low build-out costs, flexible real estate options, and strong ROI with multiple revenue streams. B Nutritious is currently seeking experienced single- and multi-unit operators to become a part of the growing brand and develop franchise territories in new markets throughout Boston, Austin, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Phoenix, Las Vegas, and San Francisco. For more information on B Nutritious franchise opportunities, please contact [email protected] or visit www.bnutritiousmeals.com.

Found by Brian Nguyen in 2014, B Nutritious is an innovative fast casual concept that focuses on the principles of advanced nutrition to help consumers live a healthy lifestyle and reach their greatest potential. The brand offers high-quality, fresh, and sustainable foods such as salads, bowls, protein shakes, and more. B Nutritious is committed to providing the best possible products using high quality and locally sourced ingredients. Visit www.bnutritiousmeals.com for additional information.

