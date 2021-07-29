B. Riley Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Declares $2.00 Dividend

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income available to common shareholders of $73.9 million , down 11% year-over-year

, down 11% year-over-year Total revenues of $336.8 million , up 26% year-over-year

, up 26% year-over-year Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $124.9 million

of Operating revenues (2) of $304.1 million , up 100% year-over-year

of , up 100% year-over-year Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $92.1 million , up 97% year-over-year

of , up 97% year-over-year Investment gains (4) of $32.7 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Our operating EBITDA doubled on a year-over-year basis demonstrating continued strength across our businesses during the second quarter. Our results were driven by our investment banking division which continues to establish its leadership in small and mid-cap equity capital markets, supplemented by steady contributions from Advisory Services and Principal Investments. Increasing our capital base while simultaneously returning capital to shareholders and lowering our cost of capital has provided us with the financial flexibility to pursue the increasing number of opportunities that our diversified platform offers."

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "Our recent addition of complementary businesses and key hires have helped increase synergies and cross-selling opportunities across our platform. As we continue to work towards integrating our colleagues from National Holdings and enhancing the services we offer to our clients, recruiting remains a key focus. We continue to seek out new talent and businesses that can expand our reach and capabilities across service lines."

Riley added: "The successful execution of our platform strategy has allowed us to build a solid balance sheet while enabling us to return $8.50 in common stock dividends to shareholders over the last three quarters. As we look ahead, we see multiple pathways with which to grow shareholder value. We will continue to take advantage of market opportunities in our core segments while building on additional recurring revenue streams that are both noncorrelated and counter cyclical."

Declaration of Common Stock Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has approved a total quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share which includes the regular $0.50 dividend and a special dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on or about August 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of August 13, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, B. Riley Financial reported net income available to common shareholders of $73.9 million, or $2.58 per diluted share.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 2021

2020

2021

2020



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 73,887

$ 82,753

$ 326,794

$ (16,967)



Basic income (loss) per common share $ 2.70

$ 3.23

$ 12.03

$ (0.66)



Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 2.58

$ 3.07

$ 11.39

$ (0.66)































Total revenues were $336.8 million for the second quarter of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 26% compared to $266.5 million for the prior-year period. The Company reported total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $124.9 million for the quarter.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020



Operating Revenues (2) $ 304,091

$ 151,921

$ 637,308

$ 334,157



Investment Gains (Loss)(4)

32,679



114,547



299,621



(67,895)



Total Revenues $ 336,770

$ 266,468

$ 936,929

$ 266,262



Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 92,124

$ 46,757

$ 214,841

$ 117,664



Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)

32,763



101,507



295,527



(65,465)



Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 124,887

$ 148,264

$ 510,368

$ 52,199































Second quarter operating revenues (2) were $304.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 100% from $151.9 million for the prior-year period. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $92.1 million increased from $46.8 million for the prior-year period, up 97% year-over-year.

Operating results were enhanced by second quarter investment gains (4) of $32.7 million which are primarily driven by mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company.

As of June 30, 2021, cash and investments (6) totaled approximately $2.0 billion including cash and cash equivalents of $297.4 million. Total cash and investments, (6) net of debt, was $568.1 million at quarter-end.

Segment Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

































Operating Revenues(2)

Investment Gains (Loss) (4)

Total Segment Revenue





Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Capital Markets $ 151,488

$ 84,870

$ 29,897

$ 114,080

$ 181,385

$ 198,950



Wealth Management 87,444

15,318

2,865

467

90,309

15,785



Auction and Liquidation 17,277

8,251

-

-

17,277

8,251



Financial Consulting 23,735

18,845

-

-

23,735

18,845



Principal Investments 19,646

21,431

-

-

19,646

21,431



Brands 4,501

3,206

(83)

-

4,418

3,206

































Segment Operating Income (Loss)(7)

Investment Income (Loss) (5)

Total Segment Income (Loss)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,



(Dollars in thousands) 2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020



Capital Markets $ 74,701

$ 29,471

$ 29,981

$ 101,040

$ 104,682

$ 130,511



Wealth Management (3,598)

(435)

2,865

467

(733)

32



Auction and Liquidation 3,555

2,020

-

-

3,555

2,020



Financial Consulting 4,175

3,504

-

-

4,175

3,504



Principal Investments 7,275

9,188

-

-

7,275

9,188



Brands 3,096

(6,318)

(83)

-

3,013

(6,318)































Excluding investment gains, (4) Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $151.5 million from $84.9 million from the prior-year period, up 78% year-over-year. Segment operating income (7) was $74.7 million , up 153% year-over-year, driven primarily by equity investment banking transactions.

operating revenues increased to from from the prior-year period, up 78% year-over-year. Segment operating income was , up 153% year-over-year, driven primarily by equity investment banking transactions. Wealth Management revenues of $90.3 million increased from $15.8 million for the prior-year period. A majority of the increase in revenue was due to the inclusion of a full quarter of results from National Holdings which the Company acquired in February 2021 . Combined wealth management assets under management totaled approximately $32 billion as of June 30, 2021 .

revenues of increased from for the prior-year period. A majority of the increase in revenue was due to the inclusion of a full quarter of results from National Holdings which the Company acquired in . Combined wealth management assets under management totaled approximately as of . Auction and Liquidation segment revenues increased to $17.3 million from $8.3 million for the prior-year period, up 109% year-over-year. Segment income increased to $3.6 million compared to $2.0 million for the prior-year period.

segment revenues increased to from for the prior-year period, up 109% year-over-year. Segment income increased to compared to for the prior-year period. Financial Consulting revenues increased to $23.7 million from $18.8 million for the prior-year period, up 26% year-over-year. Segment income increased to $4.2 million from $3.5 million for the prior-year period.

revenues increased to from for the prior-year period, up 26% year-over-year. Segment income increased to from for the prior-year period. Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed revenues of $19.6 million and segment income of $7.3 million . magicJack and United Online continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company.

companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed revenues of and segment income of . magicJack and United Online continued to perform above expectations, contributing recurring cash flow to the Company. Brands generated revenues of $4.4 million and segment income of $3.0 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks.

Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of 2021

Total revenues increased to $936.9 million from $266.3 million , up 252% year-over-year.

from , up 252% year-over-year. Net income available to common shareholders of $326.8 million , or $11.39 per diluted share, increased compared to a net loss of ( $17.0 million ), or ($0.66) loss per diluted share for the prior year period.

, or per diluted share, increased compared to a net loss of ( ), or loss per diluted share for the prior year period. Total adjusted EBITDA (1) of $510.4 million increased compared to $52.2 million for the prior-year period.

of increased compared to for the prior-year period. Operating revenues (2) increased to $637.3 million from $334.2 million , up 91% year-over-year.

increased to from , up 91% year-over-year. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) of $214.8 million increased 83% compared to $117.7 million for the prior-year period.

of increased 83% compared to for the prior-year period. Excluding investment gains (losses), (4) Capital Markets operating revenues (2) increased to $359.4 million from $180.3 million , up 99% year-over-year. Segment operating income (7) totaled $180.7 million .

Capital Markets operating revenues increased to from , up 99% year-over-year. Segment operating income totaled . Wealth Management segment revenues increased to $158.2 million from $34.2 million , up 362% year-over-year.

from , up 362% year-over-year. Auction and Liquidation segment revenues increased to $30.7 million , up from $28.9 million for the prior-year period.

, up from for the prior-year period. Financial Consulting segment revenues increased to $45.1 million , up from $39.6 million for the prior-year period.

, up from for the prior-year period. Principal Investments contributed segment revenues of $40.2 million and segment income of $14.8 million .

and segment income of . Brands contributed segment revenues of $8.9 million and segment income of $6.1 million .

Additional Metrics and Supplemental Financial Data

Additional metrics related to operating results and investments are presented to provide investors with greater visibility into the Company's performance and overall results of operations. Further details related to these metrics can be found in B. Riley Financial's Second Quarter 2021 Financial Supplement located on the Company's investor relations website.

Segment Realignment

The Company previously realigned its segment reporting structure for Wealth Management during the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the National Holdings acquisition, and Financial Consulting during the fourth quarter of 2020 to reflect certain organizational changes. Segment results have been recast for all periods presented in conjunction with the new reporting structure.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit www.brileyfin.com.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.) (1) Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto. (2) Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods. (3) Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses. (4) Investment gains (loss) is defined as trading income and fair value adjustments on loans. (5) Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment income (loss) are defined as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses. (6) Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of (i) securities sold not yet purchased and (ii) other investments participation sold reported in noncontrolling interest, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets. (7) Segment operating income (loss) is defined as segment income (loss) excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA, may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA, net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, gain on extinguishment of loans, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, the aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA as well as trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except par value)







June 30,

December 31,







2021

2020







(Unaudited)





Assets Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,396

$ 103,602

Restricted cash

1,335



1,235

Due from clearing brokers

424,949



7,089

Securities and other investments owned, at fair value

1,278,773



777,319

Securities borrowed

1,140,023



765,457

Accounts receivable, net

57,853



46,518

Due from related parties

734



986

Advances against customer contracts

200



200

Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $131,379 and $295,809 from related parties at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

270,295



390,689

Prepaid expenses and other assets

119,400



87,262

Operating lease right-of-use assets

60,933



48,799

Property and equipment, net

14,447



11,685

Goodwill

236,005



227,046

Other intangible assets, net

200,304



190,745

Deferred tax assets, net

4,080



4,098



Total assets $ 4,106,727

$ 2,662,730 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 6,101

$ 2,722

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

220,603



168,478

Deferred revenue

68,398



68,651

Deferred tax liabilities, net

90,325



34,248

Due to related parties and partners

230



327

Due to clearing brokers

—



13,672

Securities sold not yet purchased

272,088



10,105

Securities loaned

1,134,359



759,810

Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,105



4,700

Operating lease liabilities

73,761



60,778

Notes payable

357



37,967

Loan participations sold

4,444



17,316

Term loans, net

257,104



74,213

Senior notes payable, net

1,213,105



870,783



Total liabilities

3,344,980



2,123,770

















Commitments and contingencies









B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 4,275 and 3,971 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and liquidation preference of $106,882 and $99,260 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

—



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,580,300 and 25,777,796 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

3



3

Additional paid-in capital

387,084



310,326

Retained earnings

338,260



203,080

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,178)



(823)



Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity

724,169



512,586 Noncontrolling interests

37,578



26,374



Total equity

761,747



538,960





Total liabilities and equity $ 4,106,727

$ 2,662,730

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:























Services and fees $ 266,143

$ 125,595

$ 555,612

$ 284,976

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans

32,679



114,547



299,621



(67,895)

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,491



24,506



62,411



46,357

Sale of goods

12,457



1,820



19,285



2,824



Total revenues

336,770



266,468



936,929



266,262 Operating expenses:























Direct cost of services

12,094



7,985



23,416



27,937

Cost of goods sold

3,626



860



8,952



1,629

Selling, general and administrative expenses

199,922



106,562



391,266



194,306

Impairment of tradenames

—



8,500



—



12,500

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

10,983



11,221



30,172



19,694



Total operating expenses

226,625



135,128



453,806



256,066



Operating income

110,145



131,340



483,123



10,196 Other income (expense):























Interest income

56



224



105



470

Gain on extinguishment of loans

6,509



—



6,509



—

(Loss) income from equity investments

(852)



(318)



23



(554)

Interest expense

(20,856)



(16,509)



(40,642)



(32,163)



Income (loss) before income taxes

95,002



114,737



449,118



(22,051) (Provision) benefit for income taxes

(19,902)



(32,208)



(117,420)



5,331



Net income (loss)

75,100



82,529



331,698



(16,720) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(576)



(1,311)



1,366



(1,895)



Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 75,676

$ 83,840

$ 330,332

$ (14,825) Preferred stock dividends

1,789



1,087



3,538



2,142



Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 73,887

$ 82,753

$ 326,794

$ (16,967)



























Basic income (loss) per common share $ 2.70

$ 3.23

$ 12.03

$ (0.66) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 2.58

$ 3.07

$ 11.39

$ (0.66)



























Weighted average basic common shares outstanding

27,344,184



25,627,085



27,159,257



25,827,849 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

28,668,465



26,992,823



28,690,444



25,827,849

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





























Six Months Ended June 30,









2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ 331,698

$ (16,720)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

12,924



9,879



Provision for doubtful accounts

755



2,081



Share-based compensation

14,134



9,489



Fair value adjustments, non-cash

(10,046)



21,975



Non-cash interest and other

(9,091)



(6,943)



Effect of foreign currency on operations

(1,486)



(73)



(Income) loss from equity investments

(23)



554



Dividends from equity investments

610



797



Deferred income taxes

51,242



(14,340)



Impairment of intangibles and gain on disposal of fixed assets

—



12,550



Gain on extinguishment of loans

(6,509)



—



Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

919



(1,556)



Gain on equity investment

(3,544)



—



Income allocated for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests

347



397



Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Due from clearing brokers

(424,062)



(5,271)





Securities and other investments owned

(316,181)



20,009





Securities borrowed

(374,565)



27,967





Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts

808



27,601





Prepaid expenses and other assets

(25,870)



(19,707)





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(22,983)



738





Amounts due to/from related parties and partners

155



4,404





Securities sold, not yet purchased

261,476



(32,017)





Deferred revenue

(3,158)



3,896





Securities loaned

374,549



(31,481)







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(147,901)



14,229 Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of loans receivable

(87,309)



(152,228)

Repayments of loans receivable

95,522



74,450

Sale of loan receivable to related party

—



1,800

Proceeds from loan participations sold

—



2,400

Repayment of loan participations sold

(10,772)



(940)

Acquisition of business, net of $34,924 cash acquired

(390)



(1,500)

Purchases of property, equipment and other

(288)



(851)

Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets

—



1

Purchase of equity investments

(10,485)



(6,486)







Net cash used in investing activities

(13,722)



(83,354) Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayment of asset based credit facility

—



(37,096)

Repayment of notes payable

(37,610)



(357)

Repayment of term loan

(11,484)



(9,620)

Proceeds from term loan

200,000



—

Proceeds from issuance of senior notes

475,698



171,078

Redemption of senior notes

(128,156)



(1,829)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(15,661)



(2,760)

Payment for contingent consideration

(411)



—

Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock

(10,370)



(2,678)

Common dividends paid

(181,269)



(17,489)

Preferred dividends paid

(3,538)



(2,142)

Repurchase of common stock

—



(27,779)

Distribution to noncontrolling interests

(14,792)



(2,143)

Contribution from noncontrolling interests

10,650



—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

64,713



—

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

8,281



4,630







Net cash provided by financing activities

356,051



71,815







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

194,428



2,690







Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(534)



(705)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

193,894



1,985 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

104,837



104,739 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 298,731

$ 106,724



















Supplemental disclosures:











Interest paid $ 66,359

$ 45,934

Taxes paid $ 63,987

$ 608

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Segment Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020 Capital Markets segment:























Revenues - Services and fees $ 125,997

$ 60,364

$ 296,976

$ 133,964

Trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans

29,897



114,080



294,400



(67,935)

Interest income - Loans and securities lending

25,491



24,506



62,411



46,357



Total revenues

181,385



198,950



653,787



112,386

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(65,473)



(56,623)



(151,613)



(84,924)

Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold

(10,983)



(11,221)



(30,172)



(19,694)

Depreciation and amortization

(247)



(595)



(1,012)



(1,191)



Segment income

104,682



130,511



470,990



6,577 Wealth Management segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

87,444



15,318



152,986



34,205

Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans

2,865



467



5,221



40



Total revenues

90,309



15,785



158,207



34,245

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(88,702)



(15,283)



(150,174)



(32,831)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,340)



(470)



(4,739)



(953)



Segment (loss) income

(733)



32



3,294



461 Auction and Liquidation segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

5,534



7,206



12,892



27,867

Revenues - Sale of goods

11,743



1,045



17,835



1,045



Total revenues

17,277



8,251



30,727



28,912

Direct cost of services

(7,540)



(3,217)



(14,120)



(18,033)

Cost of goods sold

(3,105)



(285)



(7,579)



(314)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,077)



(2,729)



(4,566)



(4,255)

Depreciation and amortization

—



—



—



(1)



Segment income

3,555



2,020



4,462



6,309 Financial Consulting segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

23,735



18,845



45,144



39,559

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(19,471)



(15,268)



(37,460)



(30,997)

Depreciation and amortization

(89)



(73)



(187)



(140)



Segment income

4,175



3,504



7,497



8,422 Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

18,932



20,656



38,725



42,374

Revenues - Sale of goods

714



775



1,450



1,779



Total revenues

19,646



21,431



40,175



44,153

Direct cost of services

(4,554)



(4,768)



(9,296)



(9,904)

Cost of goods sold

(521)



(575)



(1,373)



(1,315)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,768)



(4,049)



(9,638)



(9,512)

Depreciation and amortization

(2,528)



(2,851)



(5,062)



(5,730)



Segment income

7,275



9,188



14,806



17,692 Brands segment:























Revenues - Services and fees

4,501



3,206



8,889



7,007

Trading losses and fair value adjustments on loans

(83)



—



—



—



Total revenues

4,418



3,206



8,889



7,007

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(690)



(309)



(1,366)



(1,213)

Depreciation and amortization

(715)



(715)



(1,429)



(1,429)

Impairment of tradenames

—



(8,500)



—



(12,500)



Segment income (loss)

3,013



(6,318)



6,094



(8,135) Consolidated operating income from reportable segments

121,967



138,937



507,143



31,326



























Corporate and other expenses

(11,822)



(7,597)



(24,020)



(21,130) Interest income

56



224



105



470 Gain on extinguishment of loans

6,509



—



6,509



— (Loss) income on equity investments

(852)



(318)



23



(554) Interest expense

(20,856)



(16,509)



(40,642)



(32,163)

Income (loss) before income taxes

95,002



114,737



449,118



(22,051) (Provision) benefit for income taxes

(19,902)



(32,208)



(117,420)



5,331

Net income (loss)

75,100



82,529



331,698



(16,720) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(576)



(1,311)



1,366



(1,895)

Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

75,676



83,840



330,332



(14,825) Preferred stock dividends

1,789



1,087



3,538



2,142

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 73,887

$ 82,753

$ 326,794

$ (16,967)

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 75,676

$ 83,840

$ 330,332

$ (14,825) Adjustments:























Provision (benefit) for income taxes

19,902



32,208



117,420



(5,331)

Interest expense

20,856



16,509



40,642



32,163

Interest income

(56)



(224)



(105)



(470)

Share based payments

8,608



4,168



14,134



9,489

Depreciation and amortization

6,165



4,923



12,924



9,879

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(6,509)



—



(6,509)



—

Impairment of tradenames

—



8,500



—



12,500

Transactions related costs and other

245



(1,660)



1,530



8,794

































Total EBITDA adjustments

49,211



64,424



180,036



67,024



































Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,887

$ 148,264



510,368



52,199 Operating EBITDA Adjustments:























Trading (income) losses and fair value adjustments on loans

(32,679)



(114,547)



(299,621)



67,895

Other investment related expenses

(84)



13,040



4,094



(2,430)

































Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments

(32,763)



(101,507)



(295,527)



65,465



































Operating Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,124

$ 46,757

$ 214,841

$ 117,664

B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share data)





























Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 75,676

$ 83,840

$ 330,332

$ (14,825) Adjustments:























Share based payments

8,608



4,168



14,134



9,489

Amortization of intangible assets

5,134



4,024



11,020



8,048

Gain on extinguishment of loans

(6,509)



—



(6,509)



—

Impairment of tradenames

—



8,500



—



12,500

Transactions related costs and other

245



(1,660)



1,530



8,794

Income tax effect of adjusting entries

(1,557)



(4,172)



(5,073)



(10,731) Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc. $ 81,597

$ 94,700

$ 345,434

$ 13,275

























Adjusted income per common share:























Adjusted basic income per share $ 2.98

$ 3.70

$ 12.72

$ 0.51

Adjusted diluted income per share $ 2.85

$ 3.51

$ 12.04

$ 0.51

























Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share

27,344,184



25,627,085



27,159,257



25,827,849 Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share

28,668,465



26,992,823



28,690,444



25,827,849

