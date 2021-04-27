B. Riley Financial to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results on May 3, 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), a diversified financial services company, today announced it will hold a conference call on Monday May 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial results will be issued in a press release shortly after market close and prior to the call.

Bryant Riley and Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officers, and Phillip Ahn, CFO and COO, will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

B. Riley Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Call Details

Date: Monday May 3, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838 International: 1-604-235-2082



Replay Details (expires Monday May 10, 2021)

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 Replay Pin: 10013967

For more information, visit B. Riley's investor relations website at https://ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial is a diversified financial services company that provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @BRileyFinancial. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

Contacts



Investors Media Mike Frank Jo Anne McCusker [email protected] [email protected] (212) 409-2424 (646) 885-5425

