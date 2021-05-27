B. Riley Securities Named SPAC Investment Bank of the Year at 2021 M&A Atlas Awards

B. Riley awarded for firm and team excellence in executing value-creating SPAC transactions Tweet this

B. Riley was awarded for overall firm and team excellence in executing value-creating transactions. The firm maintains a disciplined approach in the evaluation, analysis, and selection criteria of SPAC investments and transactions, focused on long-term client partnerships from formation through to successful business combination.

Global M&A Network honors the achievements of influential dealmakers and leaders, outstanding firms, and the best growth-delivering transactions in the middle-market corporate, investor, and deal community.

Winners are selected by a point-indexed scoring method based on deal criteria that include pre-and-post execution variables, deal style and negotiation, sector complexities, regulation and jurisdictions, stakeholder and community impact, merits of team leadership, and brand strength.

