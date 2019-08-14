B. Riley Wealth Management Appoints Chuck Hastings as President

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc., a full-service private wealth and investment services firm and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley"), today announced that Charles (Chuck) Hastings was appointed President. Hastings previously served in a dual role as Director of Wealth Management Strategic Initiatives and as a portfolio manager for its affiliate, B. Riley Asset Management.

"Chuck has been instrumental in spearheading the integration and transformation of our wealth management business over the past two years," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial. "His continued focus on driving collaboration across the broader B. Riley platform has supported our ability to expand our presence in strategic markets through the addition of several experienced financial advisors. We look forward to continued growth in this business."

In his previous role, Hastings was responsible for helping identify and hire established financial advisors to expand the firm's network of full-service wealth management locations across the United States. With over 160 financial advisors across 13 states, B. Riley Wealth Management manages over 34,000 accounts and over $10 billion in assets under administration and expects to continue to expand its presence in strategic markets across the U.S. Its affiliated companies include B. Riley FBR, a full-service investment bank and brokerage, and B. Riley Asset Management, an SEC registered investment adviser which manages funds, separately managed accounts and other investment products.

"We're pleased to announce Chuck's promotion to President of B. Riley Wealth Management," said Philip Zanone, CEO of B. Riley Wealth Management. "Very few regional firms are as well capitalized with the access and resources provided by our broad network. Chuck is the ideal person to help bridge the capabilities of B. Riley Financial to our wealth management business – and in doing so, he will help ensure that we attract the best talent to serve our clients around the country."

Prior to joining B. Riley, Hastings was Head Trader at GPS Partners, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund, where he managed all aspects of trading including pricing and liquidity discovery and trade execution. Earlier in his career, he served as a convertible bond trader at Morgan Stanley in New York. Hastings holds a B.A. in political science from Princeton University, where he was also captain of the Varsity Football team. He is based in Los Angeles.

For more information, visit www.brileywealth.com.

About B. Riley Wealth Management

B. Riley Wealth Management provides a full suite of investment management services and solutions to individuals and families, small and large businesses, non-profits, endowments and foundations, including qualified retirement plans, trusts, foundations and endowments. Our experienced financial advisors leverage the diverse resources and expertise of our affiliated network of companies to help clients create a sound financial strategy. The firm is a wholly-owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY), a publicly traded, diversified financial services company. To learn more about our services and to get in touch with a financial advisor near you, visit www.brileywealth.com.

Media Contact:

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

SOURCE B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.brileywealth.com

