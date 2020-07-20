B-Yond Awarded Patent for Dynamic Services Allocation in Telco Networks & Edge Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B-Yond, the leader in AI-powered network intelligence and operation automation, announced that it was awarded a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Dynamic Allocation of Services Components of Information Service in Hierarchical Telecommunication Architecture.

"With the proliferation of low latency wireless access technologies such as 5G, the need for bringing the cloud closer to customers has become of a higher urgency," said Murat Bilgic, VP of Technology Realization at B-Yond and one of the listed inventors. "Our CI/CD methodology covers deploying a massive number of edge clouds in a hierarchical fashion to address the inherent scale problems of today."

Dynamic provisioning of resources in edge clouds is an essential attribute to deal with abrupt peaks in demand. Now that he patent has been granted, the technology can be utilized to automate the deployment of edge cloud from a central point, manage thousands of edge clouds along with their lifecycles, and simplify their administration.

"Patents continue to be one of the strongest indicators of innovation culture in technology companies," said Rui Frazao, CTO & EVP of Product at B-Yond. "We are continuously looking at new, more efficient, and scalable ways to help Telcos accelerate their journey to autonomous networks. With the first awarded patent, out of several in the pipeline, we have the reassurance of the innovation we bring to our products, and the Telco industry more broadly."

About B-Yond:

B-Yond is an advanced analytics and life-cycle automation company that helps automate wireless networks using AI and Machine Learning. Founded in 2017, and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in network intelligence and operation automation, developing software for operators seeking to capitalize on the move to 5G and the edge cloud. B-Yond's technology ingests and analyzes the most complex network data, accelerating the time-to-market of new services and products while enhancing customer experience. Using B-Yond's solutions and extensive knowledge in the telecom industry, operators from around the globe optimize and monetize their network operations and manage their CAPEX.

