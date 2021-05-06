B21 Crypto and Celsius join forces to launch Earn, a one-click way to earn maximum yield on crypto portfolio investments

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius , the industry-leading cryptocurrency yield-earning platform, announces today its new partnership with B21 Crypto -- a global, mobile-first platform to provide easy ways to invest, earn and send crypto.

Together with Celsius, B21 launches the new Earn feature, where users can stake their entire portfolio in a single click to earn weekly yield. With this Earn feature, B21 users in over 82 countries can now earn up to 18% APY on all their crypto assets and benefit from the Celsius earning model which includes rewards without lock-in, weekly pay outs, no minimum balance restrictions, and asset transfers and withdrawals anytime.

B21's pioneer mobile app platform offers a user-friendly investment portfolio management experience that, up until now, has only been available for traditional investors. Now, B21 offers crypto investors the ability to allocate ratios of tokens for easy one-click purchasing and the ability to bulk stake digital assets -- all designed with ease of usability in mind.

"Partnerships with crypto innovators like B21 are game-changers for the every-day retail investor looking to cryptocurrency as the new asset class of the future," said Alex Mashinksy, CEO of Celsius. "The mission of Celsius is to create the best pathways for users around the globe to achieve financial independence through earning on cryptocurrency. We're proud to be partnering with B21 to reach that goal."

"B21 is proud to be partnering with industry leader Celsius which provides the best rates and experience for earning yield on crypto assets. We have the shared goal of bringing in hundreds of millions of users to crypto. We see this partnership growing from here and working together to bring the best features, products and experience to our community and users," said Nitin Agarwal, Founder and CEO of B21.

About Celsius

Celsius helps hundreds of thousands of consumers worldwide to find the path towards financial independence through a compounding yield service and instant low-cost loans accessible via a web and mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interest of the customers and community, Celsius is a blockchain-based fee-free platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

About B21 Crypto

B21 is live in 82+ countries and has thousands of users. B21 Invest provides a simple platform for buying and managing crypto assets. With a fully custodial and regulated model to safeguard user assets, B21 Invest brings the process of creating and managing a multi-asset portfolio at your fingertips. On B21, anyone can create a personalised crypto portfolio and easily deposit funds using Bank Transfers, Debit, Credit Cards and other local payment methods. B21 aims to provide a wholesome experience to its users to Invest, Earn and Spend in crypto assets. For more information please visit www.b21.io

