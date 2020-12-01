B2B Data Management Platform BlueVenn Selects MWWPR To Lead Communications

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, today announces it has been selected by leading customer data platform, BlueVenn, for communications and PR programming.

BlueVenn's successive, strong year on year growth of more than 30% across 2019 and into 2020, a burgeoning list of customer wins and a strong vision to communicate to the industry, led the global Customer Data Platform technology provider to seek a PR agency to elevate its position to market with strategic storytelling.

"We're excited to work with MWWPR to build awareness of the merits of effective customer data management and omnichannel marketing automation, and of BlueVenn itself as an industry leader," commented Anthony Botibol, Vice President of Marketing at BlueVenn. "We've seen a huge demand from businesses across the world who need to better understand their customers. Creating an engaging and personalised customer experience that connects both offline and online behaviours is essential for brands that want to thrive."

MWWPR will support BlueVenn's corporate communications strategy and media relations programme including proprietary research and executive thought leadership activation.

"BlueVenn is exactly the sort of brand we love to work with. It responds directly to a market need with a simple proposition – helping brands and marketers activate their audiences to improve both the customer experience and advertising," said Tom Broughton, Senior Account Director at MWWPR. "The team at MWWPR is really excited to build fame for BlueVenn and tell its story. In an industry where personalisation and insight are key, it's got all the crucial components for success."

About MWWPR

Thirty-four-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, Diversity & Inclusion, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

About BlueVenn

BlueVenn provides marketers with all the analytics, predictive insight and omnichannel marketing automation capabilities they need. Powered by its Customer Data Platform, it unifies every customer interaction throughout time, from all devices and channels, and provides the ability for marketers to understand customer behaviour whilst delivering personalized, real-time experiences that increase engagement and overall spend. BlueVenn has five offices, located in the US, UK and France, and over 400 brands worldwide use its omnichannel marketing and Customer Data Platform solutions.

