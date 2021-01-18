B2B Industrial Marketplace Launches Mobile App for Sellers

B2B Industrial Marketplace Aucto Launches New Mobile App To Streamline Asset Cataloging For Enterprise Organizations Tweet this

Jamil Rahman, Aucto's Founder and CEO, comments: "The idea behind the app and the Virtual Warehouse is driven by the needs of enterprise asset managers who want universal visibility on assets throughout their business. The app reduces the friction of getting data on assets into the marketplace, and the Virtual Warehouse improves the level of visibility and control over those assets. This capability is something that is not supported by the ERP systems utilized by our clients today."

The app also enables remote team members to catalog assets directly into the Aucto platform, providing the asset manager visibility into surplus assets at satellite facilities. This is particularly helpful in large organizations where assets may be situated in remote locations or across numerous geographies. The app is available on both Apple and Android devices. Sellers on the Aucto marketplace interested in downloading the app can do so by searching for Aucto Seller App in either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store or by visiting https://info.aucto.com/app.

To learn more about Aucto or to begin selling on the marketplace, visit https://www.aucto.com/selling

ABOUT AUCTO



Aucto is an online enterprise platform where industrial machinery, equipment and parts can be sold via auction or tender sale events. The platform provides enterprise sellers with a global buyer market and gives buyers the ability to purchase industrial equipment from government, public and private enterprise. Unlike other alternatives, Aucto provides sellers with control, transparency and support for their asset sales, and maximizes asset value by bringing motivated buyers to each sale event at no cost to enterprise sellers.

Contact Information

Aucto.com

Seller Support

1-844-326-7339

[email protected]

Aucto

[email protected]

1-844-326-7305

SOURCE Aucto