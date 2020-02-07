B2B Payment Trends, Worldwide, 2012-2024 - Featuring HSBC, Mastercard, PayPal, Visa, and Wells Fargo

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2B Payment Trends 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global B2B Payments Turn Digital



Technology disrupts B2B payments worldwide



Artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning are disrupting global B2B Payments by optimizing and automating payment flows. Blockchain, in particular, is expected to benefit cross-border payments between businesses, helping enable a few trillion U.S. dollars in international transaction value by 2024, reports the analyst. Another innovation is real-time payments, which are expected to boost B2B payments above all other segments, according to surveys cited in the new publication.

Emerging B2B payment means



Another trend highlighted in the report is the growing diversity of payment methods used by B2B companies. Although checks and bank transfers still dominate the larger payment volume between businesses, other payment means came to the forefront in specific use cases and purchase channels. For example, when paying for digital subscriptions, one-third of companies in Germany and France were likely to pay by E-Wallets, and in the U.S., the credit card was the top method used by corporate buyers to pay for frequent online purchases.

Report Structure

The report opens with a global chapter. It contains information on global B2B payment developments. These include data on the current size and projections for the B2B payments revenues market.



Furthermore, market trends such as digital transformation and technological disruption are covered in both quantitative and qualitative (text) charts. In addition, the results of recent surveys of B2B buyers were cited in order to reveal business customers' expectations with regard to payments.



Regional chapters follow, ranked by B2B payments market size potential: Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. Selected quantitative information for the major markets in these regions, including the USA, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain was provided to exemplify the global trends in general B2B payments and business-to-business E-Commerce payments.



The type and scope of information included per country and region varied due to data availability and is intended to illustrate the overall market developments rather than cover the specific geographies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global

B2B Payment Trends, January 2020

Payments Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Consumer and Commercial, in %, 2019e & 2025f

Wholesale Payments Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Revenue Type, in %, 2019e & 2028f

Cross-Border Payment Flows, in USD trillion, Payments Revenue Margin, in %, and Payments Revenues, in USD billion, by Segments, 2018

Cross-Border B2B Payment Transactions Based on Blockchain, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f

B2B Payment Transactions Processed by Pureplay Digital Operators, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2023

Payment Transactions Made With Virtual Corporate Cards, in USD billion, 2019e & 2022f

B2B E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, 2018 & 2024f

Share of B2B Buyers Who Prefer Digital Channels Over Traditional Ones, in %, April 2019

Top Features That Would Persuade B2B Buyers to Choose a Vendor When Evaluating the Alternatives in the B2B Buying Process, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2019

Top 3 Aspects of the B2B E-Commerce Buying Experience at the Purchase Stage, in % of B2B Buyers, February 2019

Reasons To Switch B2B Sellers, in % of B2B Buyers, March 2019

Top Ways In Which B2B Companies Could Make It Easier For Customers To Do Business With Them Online, in % of B2B Decision-Makers, August 2019

Top 3 Efficiencies For Which Small Businesses Choose Marketplaces, in % of Online Purchasing Decision-Makers, January 2019

Technologies Expected To Be Most Relevant for Corporate Treasury In The Next 2-3 Years, in % of Businesses, May 2019

Relevance of Selected Technologies for Payment Execution by Corporate Treasury, in % of Businesses, May 2019

Top Areas of Investment According to Treasurers, in %, 2019

Share of Businesses Making Regular Payments in More Than 6 Currencies, in % of Businesses, 2018 & 2019

Average B2B Payment Duration by Payment Terms, Payment Delay and Total Payment Duration, in Days, by Selected Regions, 2019

Average Share of Past Due B2B Invoices, in % of Total Value of B2B Invoices, by Selected Regions, 2019

Share of B2B Sales Made on Credit, in % of Total B2B Sales, by Selected Regions, 2019

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. China

Breakdown of Digital B2B Payments Processed by Banks and Non-Bank Providers (FinTechs), in %, May 2019

Number of Bank and Non-Bank Providers Licensed To Accept B2B Payments For Merchants, in Units, May 2019

Top 5 Reasons to Make B2B Purchases Online, incl. Payment, in % of Procurement Specialists Preferring Online Purchasing Channels, H1 2019

3.2. Japan

Overview of B2B Payments Market, incl. Annual B2B Payments Transaction Value, in USD trillion, and Credit Cards' Share of Commercial Payments, in %, December 2019

Share of Businesses Which Used Credit Cards to Pay for Expenses, in %, and Breakdown of Credit Card's Share in Business Expenses, in %, November 2019

Share of Businesses Which Paid For Business Expenses by Invoice, in %, November 2019

Business Expenses Paid by Credit Cards and by Invoices, in % of Businesses Using Credit Cards/ Invoices to Pay for Expenses, November 2019

3.3. India

Top Reasons To Sell Via B2B E-Commerce Platforms, in % of Sellers, 2019

3.4. Australia

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

4. North America

4.1. Regional

Breakdown of Commercial Expenditure by Payment Method, in %, 2018

Commercial Expenditure by Payment Method, in USD trillion, 2018

4.2. USA

Average Share of Checks in B2B Payments, in %, 2016 & 2019e

B2B Payments Value, in USD trillion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014-2024f

Commercial Card Expenditure, by Card Brand, Compared to Consumer Card Expenditure, in USD billion, 2018

Commercial Card Spending, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f

Business Credit Or Charge Card Features Most Important to Small Businesses, in %, March 2018

Payments Segments That Real-Time Payments Are Expected to Benefit, in % of Treasury and Finance Professionals, May 2019

Top Factors Considered by When Choosing a Payment Method to Send Cross-Border Payments, in % of Treasury and Finance Professionals, May 2019

Breakdown of Mid-Size B2B Companies by State of Digitalization of Payments Streams, in %, August 2018

Experiences of B2B Buyers With Credit Cards At The Checkout, in % of B2B Buyers, June 2019

B2B Buyers' Preferences At The Checkout, in % of B2B Buyers, June 2019

Share of B2B Buyers Who Have Not Completed An Online Purchase Because Their Preferred Payment Method Was Not Offered, in %, June 2019

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

4.3. Canada

Breakdown of B2B Payments by Method, in %, 2018

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

5. Europe

5.1. UK

Number of B2B Payments, in billions, 2016 - 2018

Selected Payment Methods' Share of Outgoing Business Payments, in %, 2012 & 2018

Share of Businesses Accepting Payments Directly Into The Business Bank Account, by B2B Companies and B2C Companies, in %, 2018

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

5.2. Germany

Payment Methods Offered in B2B Online Shops, in % of B2B Online Shops, October 2019

Breakdown of Payment Methods' Relevance for Revenue, in % of B2B Online Shops, October 2019

Expected Importance of Payment Methods in B2B Commerce in Five Years, in % of B2B Online Shops, and Change Compared to 2019, in Percentage Points, October 2019

Actions That B2B Companies Plan to Take With Regard to the Payment Methods Offering, in %, August 2019

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

5.3. France

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

5.4. Spain

Payment Methods That Businesses Are Likely to Use in Selected Recurring Purchases, in % of Businesses, January 2019

5.5. Italy

Payment Methods Used in B2B Payments, in % of Large Businesses and SMEs, 2018

Share of Businesses Currently Using and Planning to Use Cryptocurrencies in B2B Transactions, in % of Large Businesses and SMEs, 2018

5.6. Russia

Estimated Share of B2B Payments Made by Card, in %, May 2019

Card Payments Made by Businesses, incl. Number of Cards Used, in millions, Number of Transactions, in millions, and Value of Transactions, in RUB billion, by Type of Transaction, 2014 - 2018 & Q1-Q3 2019

