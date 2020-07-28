B2B Trade Marketplace Giga Cloud Logistics Partners with and Receives Official Endorsement from China's Largest Retail Center Red Star Macalline

With Giga Cloud Logistics now being an official partner of Red Star Macalline, the two companies will be working together to help usher in a new age of digital transformation that will enhance the current process used by Chinese furniture and home improvement companies to develop within the international market.

Red Star Macalline is globally recognized as China's largest furniture and home improvement retail center developer and operator with dedication to the overall development of the future of the furniture industry and has chosen Giga Cloud Logistics as its partner in further pursuit of this goal.

Being one of the largest cross-border e-commerce furniture and large appliance platforms and service providers in China, Giga Cloud Logistics has a wide coverage of overseas e-commerce channels. Red Star Macalline hopes that with the advanced digital cross-border transaction and logistics infrastructure of Giga Cloud Logistics, it can further empower furniture enterprises to rapidly expand in overseas markets.

Red Star Macalline Group CEO Mr. Zhu Jiagui made the following statement: "…with the recent changes of the domestic and international environment, especially the COVID-19 epidemic, furniture and furnishing manufacturers are facing unprecedented challenges. The investment of Red Star Macalline Group into Giga Cloud logistics has created a completely different digital cross-border approach…which is why we are formally recommending the digital trade solution of Giga Cloud Logistics to the industry."

Giga Cloud Logistics CEO Larry Wu stated "… leading enterprises in the furniture and furnishings industry...have chosen to use Giga Cloud Logistics to expand their overseas business…this new partnership with Red Star Macalline Group will introduce the GCL model to more enterprises in the industry." Against the backdrop of the global epidemic, Red Star Macalline will continue working with Giga Cloud Logistics to set an entirely new industry benchmark for Chinese furniture companies to effectively explore overseas markets.

