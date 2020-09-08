B2C e-Commerce: A Complete Industry Overview 2012-2027
The "B2C E-commerce - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Global B2C E-commerce Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for B2C E-commerce estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2020-2027.
B2C Retailers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Classifieds segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The B2C E-commerce market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
