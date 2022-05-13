B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market in Mexico 2022-2026: Profiles of Top 5 Players MercadoLibre, Amazon, Coppel, Walmart and Amazon

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mexico B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By the year 2025, E-Commerce in Mexico is forecast to account for over one-half of total sales growth. Already the number of Internet users and online shoppers in Mexico has risen and continues to do so. Cross-Border E-Commerce has also become increasingly popular with around two-thirds of online shoppers in Mexico shopping from foreign websites. Among the most purchased product categories was clothing, followed by electronics and cosmetics. B2C E-Commerce sales in Mexico are projected to remain on the growth path over the next five years.



The top payment methods used by consumers in Mexico when shopping online are credit and debit cards, according to a recent survey cited in the report. Digital wallets like PayPal rank next, followed by cash-based payment methods such as Oxxo.



The top 5 B2C E-Commerce websites in Mexico, based on their number of visits from the country, are MercadoLibre, Amazon, Coppel, Walmart and Amazon, as revealed in the report. MercadoLibre also ranks first by 2021 market share, followed by Amazon.



Questions Covered in the report:

What value are B2C E-Commerce sales in Mexico expected to reach in 2026?

expected to reach in 2026? What are the top trends driving the growth of Mexico's online retail market?

online retail market? Which product categories do online shoppers in Mexico buy the most?

buy the most? What are the leading payment methods in Mexico's B2C E-Commerce?

B2C E-Commerce? Who are the top 5 B2C E-Commerce market players in Mexico ?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary



2. Overview

Overview of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market, April 2022

Year-on-Year B2C E-Commerce Sales Growth Rate Compared to Other Top Countries Worldwide by Growth Rate, in %, 2022e

3. Sales & Share

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in MXN billion, 2018 & 20121

B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2021

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021 & 2026f

Breakdown of Total Retail Sales Growth Value, by B2C E-Commerce and Other Retail, in %, 2021-2025f

4. Online Shoppers

Internet Users, in millions, January 2021 & January 2022

& Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Respondents, Before vs. During COVID-19, December 2021

Share of Internet Users Who Made a Purchase After Seeing an Online Advertisement, in % of Internet Users, and Breakdown of Channels They Purchased from, in %, May 2021

Share of Channels Used to Make Purchases During Hot Sale 2021, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

5. Products & Verticals

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2022

6. Trends

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration, in %, February 2021

Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, February 2021

Payment Methods Used To Pay For Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, February 2021

Device Owned by Internet Users, in % of Internet Users, H1 2021

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Purchases by Device, in %, 2021e

Social Buyer Penetration, in % of Social Network Users, 2019-2024f

7. Payment

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Payment Methods, in %, 2020

Share of Online Purchases Paid with OXXO, in %, 2021

Payment Methods Used During Hot Sale 2021, in % of Online Shoppers, June 2021

Average Share of Mobile Fraud, in % of Total Fraud Losses Experienced by Retailers, 2019 & 2021e

8. Delivery

Delivery Methods Used in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2022

Perceived Benefits of Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2022

Most Common Incidents within the Delivery Process, in % of Online Shoppers, January 2022

9. Players

Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, incl. Total Website Visits, in millions, Mexico's Share of Total Visits, in %, Mexico's Number of Visits, in millions, February 2022

Share of Total Visits, in %, Number of Visits, in millions, Top 5 B2C E-Commerce Companies by Market Share, in %, 2021

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com

Citibanamex Movil

Coppel

EBANX

El Puerto de Liverpool

MercadoLibre

Oxxo

PayPal

Walmart

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/881clr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets