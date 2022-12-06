B2C e-commerce market size in the US to grow by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the B2C e-commerce market in the US as a part of the Internet and direct marketing retail market, the parent market. The Internet and direct marketing retail market covers the revenue generated by companies providing retail services primarily on the Internet, through mail orders, door-to-door retailers, and TV home shopping retailers. The b2c e-commerce market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027

Vendor offerings -

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers B2C e-commerce products such as BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller and other headsets.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers B2C e-commerce products such as beauty products, namely Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black or Pink.

Best Buy Co. Inc.: The company offers B2C e-commerce products such as laptops and MacBooks.

Costco Wholesale Corp.: The company offers B2C e-commerce products such as cooking equipment and prep tables.

B2C e-commerce market in the US - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

B2C e-commerce market in the US – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape - The B2C e-commerce market in the US is fragmented due to the presence of various vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer b2c e-commerce services in the market are Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., and others.

The presence of numerous vendors makes the B2C e-commerce market in the US competitive. The major vendors in the market are focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies. Vendors opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. High product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to survive in the highly competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

B2C e-commerce market in the US - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Based on type, the B2C e-commerce market in the US is segmented into B2C retailers and classifieds.

The market share growth of the B2C retailers segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The increasing presence of online shopping is driving the penetration of e-commerce services among B2C companies. The increasing retail e-commerce sales in the US are also driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, many customers shop for consumer goods on e-commerce websites due to the growing adoption of e-commerce payment platforms and secure online transactions. Such factors will drive the growth of the B2C e-commerce market in the US.

B2C e-commerce market in the US – Market dynamics

Impactful driver - The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration are driving the growth of the B2C e-commerce market in the US. Online has gained popularity owing to the high penetration of Internet services in the US, the shift to online platforms, and the emergence of m-commerce. Major retailers have their own mobile applications, which enable users to shop conveniently using their mobile devices. Thus, the increasing smartphone penetration, along with a rise in online spending, will drive the market during the forecast period.





Impactful driver - The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration are driving the growth of the B2C e-commerce market in the US. Online has gained popularity owing to the high penetration of Internet services in the US, the shift to online platforms, and the emergence of m-commerce. Major retailers have their own mobile applications, which enable users to shop conveniently using their mobile devices. Thus, the increasing smartphone penetration, along with a rise in online spending, will drive the market during the forecast period.

Key trend - The emergence of omnichannel retailing is a key trend in the market. Omnichannel retailing allows manufacturers to sell their products through both offline and online channels. The online retail channel mainly includes company-owned platforms and e-commerce websites. Major retailers and companies consider online platforms as additional sales channels to increase their market presence, business reach, and brand awareness. Moreover, changing shopping patterns, evolving purchasing behavior, and growth in the number of digitally driven customers encourage vendors to take up online retailing. Therefore, several retail brands are adopting the omnichannel model.

Major challenge - High overhead costs are challenging the market growth. Issues in logistics management can have a negative impact on the B2C e-commercial market in the US, which can increase the overhead costs for e-commerce companies and reduce their profit margins. Online retailers hire many field workers to ensure improved delivery services, which adds to their labor costs. Therefore, e-retailers should focus on effective product distribution by partnering with well-established and regional third-party logistics providers.



The emergence of omnichannel retailing is a key trend in the market. Omnichannel retailing allows manufacturers to sell their products through both offline and online channels. The online retail channel mainly includes company-owned platforms and e-commerce websites. Major retailers and companies consider online platforms as additional sales channels to increase their market presence, business reach, and brand awareness. Moreover, changing shopping patterns, evolving purchasing behavior, and growth in the number of digitally driven customers encourage vendors to take up online retailing. Therefore, several retail brands are adopting the omnichannel model. Major challenge - High overhead costs are challenging the market growth. Issues in logistics management can have a negative impact on the B2C e-commercial market in the US, which can increase the overhead costs for e-commerce companies and reduce their profit margins. Online retailers hire many field workers to ensure improved delivery services, which adds to their labor costs. Therefore, e-retailers should focus on effective product distribution by partnering with well-established and regional third-party logistics providers.

What are the key data covered in this B2C e-commerce market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the B2C e-commerce market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the B2C e-commerce market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of B2C e-commerce market vendors in the US

B2c E-commerce Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 233.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.91 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

