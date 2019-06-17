B2Gold Announces Voting Results from the Election of its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at the Company's Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Friday, June 14, 2019.

At the Meeting, the director nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company, dated May 15, 2019, were elected as directors of B2Gold to hold office for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Name Total Votes in Favour

(%) Total Votes

Withheld/Abstained

(%) Outcome of Vote Clive Johnson 742,311,185 (95.55%) 34,599,356 (4.5%) Approved Robert Cross 712,716,416 (91.74%) 64,194,125 (8.26%) Approved Robert Gayton 741,168,058 (95.40%) 35,742,483 (4.60%) Approved Jerry Korpan 748,652,597 (96.36%) 28,257,944 (3.64%) Approved Bongani Mtshisi 775,930,317 (99.87%) 980,224 (0.13%) Approved Kevin Bullock 776,101,349 (99.90%) 809,192 (0.10%) Approved George Johnson 776,134,815 (99.90%) 775,726 (0.10%) Approved Robin Weisman 773,828,234 (99.60%) 3,082,307 (0.40%) Approved

The resolutions with respect to the appointment of auditors, the Company's Performance Share Unit Plan and Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation were also approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting.

