B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F

News provided by

B2Gold Corp.

Mar 20, 2019, 20:36 ET

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Form 40-F was filed on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. This includes the Company's Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world's new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has five operating gold mines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso and Colombia.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations 

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

604-681-8371

604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com 

kbromley@b2gold.com  

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

Also from this source

B2Gold Reports Positive 2018 Fourth Quarter/Annual Results;...

B2Gold Reports Record 2018 Annual Gold Production of 953,504 Oz...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F

News provided by

B2Gold Corp.

Mar 20, 2019, 20:36 ET