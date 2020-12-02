B2Gold Recognized as Industry-Leading Responsible Miner

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as the recipient of two prestigious mining industry awards: the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's ("PDAC") 2021 Sustainability Award and the Mining Journal's 2020 Most Sustainable Miner award. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The PDAC Sustainability Award honours companies that demonstrate outstanding initiative, leadership and accomplishment in establishing good community relations during a mine operation. B2Gold was recognized for its "exemplary resettlement and community development work with the village of Fadougou at the Fekola gold mine in Mali."

When B2Gold acquired the Fekola Project in 2014, the village of Fadougou was located near the perimeter of the proposed open pit. Although relocating the residents was not a condition of the mine permit, B2Gold saw this as an opportunity to work with the community, build a new village and invest in the long-term social and economic development of the villagers. The collaborative effort went beyond managing the basic potential risks to health and safety of the community. This effort led to improved living conditions in Fadougou by providing services, education and training, building new infrastructure and diversifying the economy. Over 400 members of the community were employed during construction, and traditionally marginalized women were given an important role in the planning and execution of the resettlement. Most importantly, the process has positioned the whole region for social and economic growth and new opportunities beyond the life of the Fekola Mine, which is one of the fundamental goals of any B2Gold investment abroad.

B2Gold has also been named the 2020 Most Sustainable Miner by the Mining Journal. According to the publication, a number of prominent mining companies were selected by readers as nominees for this category, and selected B2Gold as its award recipient for being "emblematic of the change occurring in the industry, worldwide."

Highlights featured by Mining Journal in their award selection include the Company's industry-leading safety record, 95% local employment, gender diversity initiatives to increase the percentage of females in its total workforce and senior positions, its Rhino Gold Bar philanthropic conservation program in Namibia and implementation of solar power-based renewable energy solutions at the Otjikoto mine in Namibia and Fekola mine in Mali.

"Our commitment to the sustainable development of our mine operations is woven into the fabric of our Company: from the exploration and design phases to project construction, operation and ultimately closure," said Ken Jones, B2Gold's Director of Sustainability. "We are committed to leaving a positive legacy for the communities around our mines, and we are honoured and challenged by this recognition to work to continuously improve our performance and maintain our social license to operate."

B2Gold invested over $14 million globally in 2019 in the socio-economic development of communities impacted by its operations, to improve standards of living through a focus on health and hygiene, education, conservation and livelihoods. The Company works in coordination with local authorities and communities to leverage its positive impacts through strategic partnerships. More information on B2Gold's environmental and social performance, as well as its safety performance and economic contributions across its operations can be found in the Company's annual responsible mining report, Raising the Bar.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia. B2Gold continues to forecast total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces in 2020.

