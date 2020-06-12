B2Gold Releases its Fourth Annual Responsible Mining Report - Raising the Bar

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its fourth annual Responsible Mining Report – Raising the Bar – which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environment, social, and governance management practices and the Company's performance against key indicators in 2019. Full details are outlined in the Report, available at www.b2gold.com.

In announcing the release of the 2019 Responsible Mining Report, Clive Johnson, President & CEO of B2Gold, said that "when I consider B2Gold's role in sustainable development, I am pleased that the discourse has shifted from 'making mining sustainable' to 'mining's role in sustainable development.' Our Report demonstrates how we address environmental, social and governance aspects with our many stakeholders. I believe B2Gold takes a unique approach to delivering positive impacts – raising the bar on ESG performance."

Highlights:

The report demonstrates B2Gold's commitment to responsible mining and was compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, Core option and the G4 Mining and Metals Sector Disclosures. B2Gold's performance is also mapped to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Economic Value Distribution

In 2019:

B2Gold generated over $1.3 billion in economic value;

in economic value; Distributed $140 million in employee wages and benefits, $116 million of which was distributed in countries where we operate;

in employee wages and benefits, of which was distributed in countries where we operate; Paid approximately $191 million in taxes and royalties to governments; and

in taxes and royalties to governments; and Invested over $14 million to programs and initiatives that provide direct support to the people and communities that we rely on to operate our business.

B2Gold is committed to maximizing local and national economic benefits from our contracting and purchasing worldwide. We work to build and expand local supply chains to nurture the growth of and benefit local suppliers including small and medium enterprises from the presence of our operations. In 2019, we purchased approximately 60% of our goods and services from in-country suppliers in Mali. In Namibia, we purchased 86% locally and 61% locally in the Philippines.

People

Globally, B2Gold has a remarkably diverse workforce, employing people from many countries and corners of the world. The Company continues to maintain a high local employment rate by targeting recruitment efforts at local and national levels. Across all operations, 95% of our total workforce are local employees and we continue to train and develop our local workforce into senior roles. Our company goal, where possible, is to maximize the hiring of nationals in the countries where we operate in order to optimize local benefits, share knowledge and build capacity.

B2Gold is deeply committed to gender diversity in our workplace. Following an internal assessment (in 2017) and senior management sensitization workshop (in 2018), we initiated a gender diversity strategy in 2019, including the creation of our Diversity and Inclusion Policy. This strategy was deployed to further increase awareness and support diversity and inclusion throughout the employment lifecycle. Currently the Company has 12% female employees with 20% female representation in senior positions.

In 2020, the focus of the Company's Gender Diversity and Inclusion work will be to address short and medium-term actions including diversity and unconscious bias training, establishment of Gender Diversity working groups and a thorough review of related policies and grievance/reporting mechanisms.

Health and Safety

2019 was B2Gold's fourth consecutive year without a fatality – every one of our 4,217 employees went home to their family every single day – the ultimate goal of safe production and zero harm. Unfortunately, we did not reach our target of reducing both Lost Time Injury and Total Recordable Injury (TRI) frequency rates across all operations for a fourth consecutive year. However, we did achieve a Lost Time Injury-free year at our Otjikoto and Masbate Mines (located in Namibia and the Philippines, respectively), and recorded only 3 Lost Time Injuries at our Fekola Mine (located in Mali). Despite failing to meet these two targets in 2019, our injury record is among the industry leaders and we will continue to improve our performance in 2020 towards our goal of zero harm.

We also strengthened our Visible Felt Leadership programs, consisting of interactive safety meetings, individual and crew behaviour-based task observations, and risk assessment reviews and audits. These programs, in which all supervisors, managers, department heads, and Executives are required to participate, strengthen our safety culture of ownership, participation and positive reinforcement.

Environment

We continued to update our internal tailings management practices to align with changing industry best practices. In 2019, we made additional governance improvements including updating our criteria for embankment annual inspections and independent third-party reviews. B2Gold is committed to continue to actively review and incorporate additional best practices into our tailings facilities' management.

We developed a comprehensive Environmental Strategic Plan for 2020 to 2023, providing a road map for improved environmental risk management and performance in line with overall B2Gold company strategy. A key component of this Strategic Plan is our Climate Change Risk Management Strategy, which consists of three pillars: Assessing and reducing our carbon footprint, Incorporating climate change risks into business planning/design, and external reporting and accountability of our contribution to climate change action.

In addressing climate change, B2Gold is proud to be an industry leader in the implementation of renewable energy solutions at our operations. The electricity generated by our Otjikoto Mine (located in Namibia) solar power plant has eliminated over approximately 16,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) emissions (through the end of 2019). Construction is under way at our Fekola Mine (located in Mali) of a 30 MW solar plant. The resulting fully-autonomous hybrid (Heavy Fuel Oil and solar) power plant will be among the largest off-grid facilities of this type in the world and will reduce the operation's annual Heavy Fuel Oil consumption by approximately 13.1 million litres and keep approximately 39,000 tonnes of CO 2 e from being released per year.

COVID-19 Response Statement (as of 27 May, 2020)

A compelling test of a Company's commitment to responsible mining is evident when a crisis emerges. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted all facets of life in all corners of the world, has given our stakeholders a unique perspective into the heart of B2Gold and provides an opportunity to shine a light on our Company values. B2Gold has responded with excellence in all aspects of our operations.

Our response to the COVID-19 pandemic stems from extensive consultation with the government authorities where we work, employee participation in the decision process, and ongoing consultation and education in the communities where we operate. Through the first six months of 2020, the Company's commitments to excellence include:

Job Security: ensuring that all employees receive salaries and benefits while adhering to stay at home orders issued by the governments in each jurisdiction;

ensuring that all employees receive salaries and benefits while adhering to stay at home orders issued by the governments in each jurisdiction; Health and Hygiene: implementing extensive health and safety protocols at all operations to maximize hygienic conditions and social distancing on sites;

implementing extensive health and safety protocols at all operations to maximize hygienic conditions and social distancing on sites; Staying Safe: maintaining an industry leading safety program at sites to ensure that our health and safety performance remains among the best in the industry;

maintaining an industry leading safety program at sites to ensure that our health and safety performance remains among the best in the industry; Environmental Care: ensuring that all environmental and permit requirements have been maintained; and

ensuring that all environmental and permit requirements have been maintained; and Community Resilience: providing additional financial support to address social impacts in the communities where we live and work.

In the midst of the global pandemic, B2Gold reported record operational and financial results during the first quarter of 2020. These results were achieved without sacrificing our values and responsible mining principles. We anticipate continuing this performance for the remainder of 2020, noting that forward-looking dates referred to in this Report are subject to change due to potential impacts of COVID-19.

To view or download a copy of the report, please visit www.b2gold.com/responsible-mining/esg-reporting-portal/.

About B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali and Colombia. In 2020, B2Gold forecasts consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,055,000 ounces.

