B2Gold Updates Record Date for First Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announced on November 5, 2019, that its Board of Directors declared its first quarterly dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.01 per share. The Company has updated the record date for the dividend such that the shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, will be entitled to receive payment on Friday, December 13, 2019. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Dividends paid by B2Gold to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world's new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has three operating gold mines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, the Philippines, Namibia and Colombia.

