B9 launches Debit Card with 4% Cashback Program to Fight Inflation

B9 Inc., a fintech startup launched a new 4% cashback program to help its members with high gas prices due to inflation

"We are in a time where we are facing some of the highest inflation levels the US has ever seen. Unfortunately, high inflation directly affects millions of hard-working individuals like many of B9's members the most," said B9 Founder & CEO Sergio Terentev. "B9's cashback program will help B9 members to make some of their hard-earned money back by offering them cashback in categories such as gas which has seen its prices skyrocket."

Unlimited cashback match! Customers who spend a minimum of $500 in select categories will get 2% cashback by the 7th of the following month. And at the beginning of next year, B9 will match their total with an additional 2%.

Those who spend $500 or more in select categories will get 2% cashback by the 7th of the following month. In addition, B9 will automatically match all the cashback a B9 member has earned during the year- a dollar-for-dollar match.

B9's cashback program is a revolutionary offering for its members and is aligned with B9's commitment to providing fair and beneficial banking products previously unavailable to its members.

Media Contact:

Andy Montoya

[email protected]

SOURCE B9