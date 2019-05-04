(BA) ALERT: Johnson Fistel, LLP Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Boeing Company; Did You Acquire Boeing between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019?

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against The Boeing Company ("Boeing" or "the Company") (NYSE: BA) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock between January 8, 2019 and March 21, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Boeing investors under the federal securities laws.

[ Click here to join this action ]

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boeing's 737 MAX airplanes were not as safe as previous models, therefore Boeing included undisclosed "hacks" created by engineering compromises and the lack of safety features which Boeing sold as "optional" add-ons which were designed to help address these safety concerns; (2) most airlines did not purchase these safety "options"; (3) the Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing its own oversight and certification of Boeing's new flight control system, or Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation Systems, which was a clear conflict of interest as Boeing was rushing the 737 MAX airplanes to market; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Boeing's public statement were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders have until June 10, 2019, to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon serving as a lead plaintiff.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

