BaaS Providers, Comport, Explains How IoT is Driving Backup as a Service Adoption

RAMSEY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to back up data in a timely and secure way has always been an important service for companies. However, the modern business landscape has created a need for a more sophisticated type of data backup. BaaS providers, Comport, recently held an event to discuss how IoT is driving backup as a service adoption.

"Simple backups simply don't cut it anymore," stated Eric Young, Principal Cloud Architect of Comport. "Companies need the capability for an instant, fully automated backup that guarantees a shortened timeline from incident to recovery."

Below are a few of the most important points that Comport touched on during its event.

Companies will begin to collect exponentially more data as time goes on, not less, meaning that BaaS will consistently rise in importance.

The ideal backup solution allows instant access to recovery data. Traditional recovery may take hours or days to fully render data, but backing up with as a service provides faster access to your data.

As a business grows or consolidates, its backup solution should adapt. Smaller companies should not have to pay for the resources of a larger one, and larger companies need the appropriate amount of resources. Backup as a service provides this adaptability.

Many industries now face regulations on their data storage and organizational process. These regulations may include harsh legal penalties for non-compliance. Outsourcing your backup and ensuring that you are meeting compliance becomes easier with the help of a dedicated data protection company.

The scale that dedicated companies create through shared resources allows for low investment upgrades when new program operations become necessary. Backup services may cost tens of thousands of dollars for an individual company to implement. Outsourcing into BaaS can reduce these costs substantially.

As companies move into greater integration with the IoT, there are more opportunities for security hacks. BaaS ensures that these hidden backdoors do not cause an irrevocable loss of data or data corruption due to an unexpected occurrence.

