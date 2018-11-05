BabbleLabs Unveils Clear Cloud App

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BabbleLabs™, a speech science company, today unveiled its Clear Cloud™ App, bringing a breakthrough combination of deep learning, speech enhancement and noise reduction technology to Android and iOS users. The app is a new addition to BabbleLabs' Clear Cloud product portfolio, extending product reach to vloggers, podcasters, journalists and consumers seeking high quality speech in audio and video recordings. The Clear Cloud App is immediately available from Google Play or the App Store.

Clear Cloud quickly improves audio and video recording quality by removing virtually all unwanted noises like traffic, crowds, wind, fan, and machinery, among others. Original files are cleaned and enhanced by Clear Cloud with fast turnaround – up to 10x faster than real-time. The easy to use App is ideal for:

Any video or audio recordings captured in noisy indoor and outdoor environments that impact the quality of the speech. See examples of post-production audio and videos at Gabby's Lab.

Previously captured video and audio recordings that contain speech that is difficult to understand because of background noise (eg crowds) or medium noise (eg tape hiss, recording clicks). Hear the Greatest Speeches of the 20th Century with improved speech quality using Babblelabs technology at: https://archive.org/details/GreatestSpeechesBabbleLabs/.

Availability

BabbleLabs is offering up to 250 free audio or 125 free video processing minutes. Download the App today from Google Play or the App Store. Follow us on Twitter: @BabbleLabs, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/babblelabs/, YouTube: http://bit.ly/2DLYME0.

About BabbleLabs

BabbleLabs enhances understanding by people and machines. Through speech science and deep learning, we boost speech quality, intelligibility, and personalization – to power better audio and video services and devices. To learn more visit www.babblelabs.com .

