Babson College 2019 Black Affinity Network Conference Features Pioneering Entertainment & Media Professionals

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Babson College 2019 Black Affinity Network Conference, hosted by the world's top-ranked college for the study of entrepreneurship, focuses this year on the unique contributions and achievements of black professionals across music, film, radio, television and more, featuring some of the media and entertainment industry's pioneering professionals.

BANC, taking place February 22-24, 2019, on Babson's Wellesley, MA campus, features a keynote from leading Entrepreneur and Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes.

BANC will honor Hughes with Babson Black Affinity Network Pioneer Award.

Other visionary figures from media industries participating in the weekend's educational and entertainment activities include:

The Black Affinity Network Conference is Babson's annual event dedicated to strengthening the leadership and legacy between Black alumni and current students, and providing networking and professional development opportunities for participants. The conference is also a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the achievements of individuals within the Babson College community.

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds(r). The College is a dynamic living and learning laboratory, where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society--while at the same time evolving our methods and advancing our programs. We shape the leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to create economic and social value. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought and Action(r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

