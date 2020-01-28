Babson College Graduate Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring, Honored as 2020 AACSB Influential Leader

"Jamie sees the world in bigger frames. He has the unique ability to find a market entry point that allows him to grow and achieve his vision of solving big problems. He is driven without hubris," said Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr., PhD, MBA'92. "Jamie represents himself, his wonderful family, Ring, and Babson College with panache. I look forward to seeing the social and economic value that he will create over his lifetime."

"It's an honor to be recognized by the AACSB for this achievement. I am thrilled to not only to receive this recognition, but to be in the company of these many influential leaders working to leave a lasting mark on society," said Siminoff. "For as long as I can remember, it's been a passion of mine to invent, build and bring new solutions to all, and I hope to continue making an impact with this work."

"AACSB is honored to recognize Jamie Siminoff and applauds his achievements at Ring as a leading example of business education as a force for good in the world," said Tom Robinson, AACSB president and CEO. "The diversity of backgrounds, industries, and career paths of the 2020 Class of Influential Leaders demonstrates that AACSB-accredited schools are preparing graduates to succeed wherever their passions may take them."

Now in its fifth year, the Influential Leaders challenge has recognized more than 200 business school graduates for creating lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 850 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide. For more information on the Influential Leaders challenge, and to view a full list of honorees, visit aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer. From the video doorbell, to Ring Alarm, which was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for DIY Home Security Systems by J.D. Power, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making home and neighborhood security accessible and effective for everyone -- while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds ®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action ® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

