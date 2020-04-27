Babson College Launches Search for Inaugural Arthur M. Blank Endowed Chair for Values-Based Leadership

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College, the top-ranked college for entrepreneurship, announces that it is now accepting nominations and applications for the inaugural appointment of the Arthur M. Blank Endowed Chair for Values-Based Leadership.

The Blank professor will build a network of scholars, practitioners, and innovators who will be leaders in academic and applied scholarship, and in facilitating life-transforming learning experiences for Babson students and participants of learning of all backgrounds.

The successful candidate will have an outstanding record of scholarly and practical experience in a field related to entrepreneurial leadership, and will have demonstrated an outstanding capacity for developing innovative curricular and cocurricular programs. The Blank professor will have demonstrated success crossing disciplinary boundaries and engaging people successfully across cultures.

Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership (AMBSEL)

In November 2019, Babson College and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced a groundbreaking collaboration to advance and amplify values-driven entrepreneurial leadership on a global scale. With a $50 million investment from the Blank Family Foundation, Babson will establish the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership (AMBSEL).

The new school will create opportunities for the entire Babson community to lead change, solve global problems, and create sustainable value across business and society through learning, teaching, research, and engagement in entrepreneurial practice. The school will more fully integrate and leverage Babson's extraordinary faculty across disciplines, as well as its centers and institutes, to deliver a more impactful, transdisciplinary learning experience.

The Blank School will be defined by entrepreneurial action and values-based leadership and will adhere to Arthur Blank's six core leadership principles: put people first; listen and respond; include everyone; innovate continuously; lead by example; and give back to others.

The Babson community has engaged in a robust strategic planning process resulting in the College's commitment to empowering entrepreneurial leaders and building the most impactful, global entrepreneurial ecosystem. These strategic themes—and the impact they will make on lives, businesses, and community are resonating with donors, and this historic support from the Blank family is a major investment in the College's strategic vision to: expand partnerships that enable experiential learning and giving back to the community; increase access and diversity; and amplify the impact Babson's people, programs, and research have on businesses and communities.

About the Arthur M. Blank Endowed Chair for Values-Based Leadership

The AMBSEL Faculty Chair will directly report to and partner with the CEO of the AMBSEL, who will: oversee the development of curriculum which embodies disciplinary expertise, interdisciplinary understandings, and transdisciplinary decision making; define and leverage opportunities for experiential learning and problem solving; support research in the field of entrepreneurship, social and economic impact, and sustainability; develop and implement a visionary business plan that leverages Babson's newly minted strategy; and direct and provide guidance to leaders of the College's centers and institutes.

The AMBSEL Faculty Chair will build a network of scholars, practitioners, and innovators; they will be leaders in academic and applied scholarship, and in facilitating life-transforming learning experiences for Babson students and participants of all learning backgrounds.

The AMBSEL Faculty Chair search committee, chaired by Dean of Faculty Ken Matsuno and comprised of seven Babson College senior faculty members from various academic disciplines, is seeking candidates with the following key characteristics:

An outstanding record of scholarly and practical experience in a field related to values-based leadership

Outstanding capacity for developing innovative curricular and cocurricular programs

Demonstrated success in interdisciplinary collaboration and engaging people successfully across cultures

Babson College is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer committed to enhancing diversity across all levels of the College. Candidates who believe they can contribute to this goal are strongly encouraged to apply.

The earliest appointment date is August 15, 2020. Deadline for applications is May 1, 2020.

Only applications submitted online will be considered. Please send your application letter, a current CV, up to two refereed published articles, evidence of your teaching excellence, copies of teaching evaluations, and up to three references to: https://babson.peopleadmin.com/postings/search

About Babson College

Babson College, located 10 miles west of Boston, is an independent school of management that takes a unique approach to preparing undergraduates, graduate students, and working professionals for the challenges of the modern business world. Babson's dynamic curriculum focuses on developing skills that transcend business so that students develop multidimensional abilities that prepare them to make important contributions to business and society. Our students understand that economic and social value creation are not mutually exclusive, but instead are integral to each other. The fundamental business skills and entrepreneurial mindset they cultivate at Babson equip them to make a difference on campus and around the world. Babson College has nearly 2,300 full-time undergraduate students and more than 900 full- and part-time graduate students. Our highly talented and diverse student body hails from 45 U.S. states and 78 countries. Babson offers a Bachelor of Science degree, MS and MBA programs, and executive education programs worldwide. We seek faculty who are aligned with our values of teaching excellence, collaboration, diversity and inclusiveness, and those who embrace our mission to educate leaders who create great economic and social value everywhere. We seek candidates who are eager to engage as educators among a diverse student community.

