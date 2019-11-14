Babson College Leads Top Graduate Entrepreneurship Programs Worldwide

This fall, Inc. magazine and Poets & Quants set out, for the first time, to find the top graduate entrepreneurship programs for full-time MBAs.

On that list , and ranked third, is Babson College.

In the inaugural ranking, Inc. magazine hails Babson College as a "well-known entrepreneurial power," and boasts that nearly 17% of Babson College's graduates between 2016 and 2018 launched companies immediately after graduation.

Moreover, according to Inc., "thriving entrepreneurship programs within the business school and university space are essential to global economic growth and prosperity."

Top Graduate Entrepreneurship Programs in the U.S.

Bloomberg Businessweek also launched its Best B-Schools ranking for the 2019–2020 school year, lifting Babson College to No. 2 on its index for the top graduate entrepreneurship programs in the United States. This is a jump from previous years, when Babson College claimed the No. 3 spot. Babson College leads MIT, U.C. Berkeley, Harvard, Dartmouth, and many other well-known institutions in this ranking.

When asked by Bloomberg, " What is best about the Babson College MBA? ", students and alumni responded, that "entrepreneurship (is) embedded in all the aspects of the MBA," and Babson College provides students with "the opportunity to connect with many different people from diverse backgrounds."

The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine additionally named Babson College among the top five best graduate entrepreneurship programs in the country, just in time for Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 18–24).

"The popularity of entrepreneurship has increased exponentially since we began publishing this annual ranking more than a decade ago," said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "As more future leaders seek out paths to realizing their ambitions, this ranking is a valuable asset they can use in the discovery and exploration process."

Babson College's New MBA

Designed for entrepreneurs of all kinds, the Babson College MBA prepares leaders of today, not just tomorrow, to take action , launch disruptive startups, take their family business into the next generation, and lead innovations within the world's largest companies.

"Babson College educates entrepreneurial leaders who are collaborative, innovative, opportunity-driven, and growth-oriented," said Babson College President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD. "We are proud to be recognized among the top graduate entrepreneurship programs worldwide, and even prouder that our graduates are proven problem-solvers equipped with the skills and mindset to thrive in today's fast-paced and constantly changing marketplace."

At the beginning of 2019, Babson College completely reimagined its MBA, which U.S. News & World Report named the No. 1 graduate program for entrepreneurship for the past 26 consecutive years.

Babson College knows that flexibility and balance is the key for today's learners, so the MBA is offered in a variety of full-time and part-time formats, including 100% online. No matter the track, everyone completes the degree in 45 credits, learns from the same faculty, and takes the same core courses.

Maybe even better is the fact that two-thirds of the curriculum is made up of electives, meaning students place more focus on the topics that excite them the most.

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

