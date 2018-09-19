Babson College Names Agnieszka Kuzniarski Managing Director Of Babson Dubai

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College, the recognized world leader in entrepreneurship education, has appointed Agnieszka Kuzniarski to the position of managing director of Babson Dubai --the College's newest global location.

"We are delighted to welcome Agnieszka Kuzniarski to Babson Dubai," said Babson College President Kerry Healey . "Agnieszka's leadership in business education in the U.A.E., coupled with her local understanding and entrepreneurial mindset, will help Babson to amplify our impact on international business and entrepreneurship education in Dubai."

"I am excited to be a part of Babson's first international expansion, especially because it is in Dubai," said Kuzniarski. "This city's entrepreneurial energy can be felt far and wide, and it truly feels like the perfect place for Babson. I look forward to the impact we will create locally, regionally, and beyond, as we broaden Babson's reach, and support entrepreneurs of all kinds, across generations in this hotbed of activity that is the U.A.E."

Agnieszka Kuzniarski

Agnieszka Kuzniarski is the managing director of Babson Dubai. Prior to joining Babson College in November 2017, Kuzniarski was senior associate dean and Executive MBA Program director at Hult International Business School in Dubai.

Kuzniarski joined Hult's Dubai campus in 2008 as associate dean of Student Affairs and as a faculty member. She played a key role in establishing Hult's first overseas campus, which welcomed its inaugural class in September 2008, and witnessed the campus's rapid growth from one offering a full-time MBA in its first year to its current multiprogram offering, home to more than 450 students from over 40 nationalities. Prior to joining Hult, Kuzniarski was a lecturer in business communications and professional writing consultant at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Kuzniarski is a native of Poland. During and after her master's degree studies at the University of Warsaw, she owned a consultancy offering professional communication, and interpreting services. Upon receiving a full scholarship for a promising Eastern European entrepreneur to study at Cambridge University, she completed her academic qualifications, earning her MPhil and PhD degrees.

Babson Dubai

Babson College has expanded to Dubai, U.A.E., to offer graduate and executive education programs for working professionals across the region.

The Babson MBA--Dubai will launch in January 2019. Delivered in a blended online and face-to-face format, Babson's MBA has been ranked No. 1 in entrepreneurship for 25 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report , and its blended format is ranked top 10 worldwide by Financial Times .

Babson Executive Education's first open enrollment program, Global Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators --Dubai, will launch February 18, 2019. Additional programs, including one on family entrepreneurship, will be announced.

Housed in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Babson joins the most prominent financial and business organizations from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The application period is open.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds ®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action ® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

