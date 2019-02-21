Babson College Offers Global Symposia For Entrepreneurship Educators In Dubai

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College offered the latest edition of its Global Symposia for Entrepreneurship Educators (SEE) in Dubai February 18-21, 2019.

Led by Babson Entrepreneurship Professor Heidi Neck , the SEE equipped participants with proven concepts for effective entrepreneurship education, and gave them the tools to teach experientially and overcome challenges in their approach to instruction.

The program took place at Babson's newly established hub in Dubai International Financial Center (The Academy at DIFC).

The program instructed academics or entrepreneurs who teach or have a desire to teach entrepreneurship. The participants included faculty representing leading universities and entrepreneurship institutions from the UAE and the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe, allowing for a diverse group of peers in the program.

The program covered a range of content and process topics that advance educators' entrepreneurial teaching.

"This action-based program provided participants with a toolkit, playbook, and best practices for teaching entrepreneurship to others, including Babson's hallmark methodology, Entrepreneurial Thought & Action(r) (ET&A™). Students left the program ready to pass on the most powerful force in the world for solving problems and creating economic and social value," said Prof. Neck.

"The SEE program was an exceptional immersive experience into the Babson Entrepreneurial Thought and Action philosophy," said participant Dr. Nihel Chabrak, Professor at UAEU, Global Entrepreneurship Monitor UAE Team Leader and UAE Chapter Steering Committee Chairperson. "The variety of approaches, tools and content we learned and the in-depth insights we shared as educators will help us improve the content and pedagogy to offer UAE students a cutting edge and most relevant entrepreneurship education."

About Professor Heidi Neck

Professor Heidi Neck, the Jeffry A. Timmons Professor of Entrepreneurship at Babson College, led the program. Prof. Neck is the Academic Director of the Babson Academy for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurial Learning . Her research interests include entrepreneurship education, entrepreneurship inside organizations, and creative thinking. She is the lead author of Teaching Entrepreneurship: A Practice-Based Approach , written to help educators teach entrepreneurship in more experiential and engaging ways.

Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader for Entrepreneurship of All Kinds (r). The College is a dynamic living and learning laboratory, where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society--while at the same time evolving our methods and advancing our programs. We shape the leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to create economic and social value. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought and Action (r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise™. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Media Contacts: Michael Chmura

Public Relations Director

mchmura@babson.edu

Phone: 781-239-4549

SOURCE Babson College

Related Links

http://www.babson.edu

