Babson Offers Two-Day Innovation Program For Companies

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson Executive Education is launching a new open enrollment program as part of its capability in helping companies drive growth and innovation.

The two-day overview -- Building A Capability For Breakthrough Innovation -- at Babson in October shows innovation leaders, innovation managers and their teams and organizational leaders how to build a capability for breakthrough innovation at a company.

It is based on Babson Entrepreneurship Professor and Entrepreneurship Division Chair Andrew Corbett and Babson Professor of Innovation Management Gina O'Connor's research and their books Grabbing Lightning: Building a Capability for Breakthrough Innovation and Beyond the Champion: Institutionalizing Innovation Through People.

Learn Essential Skills

Discover the necessary elements of a management system for strategic innovation and the three fundamental innovation capabilities: Discovery, Incubation, and Acceleration.

Understand the importance of articulating domains of strategic intent and its differences from setting current strategy. Test yours out in a safe environment.

Learn the key patterns of evolving and developing an innovation function, identify the current stage of maturity of your company's innovation management system, diagnose the challenges facing you at this time, and prepare a plan for addressing those challenges.

Topics Include:

Priming your company for strategic innovation with an entrepreneurial mindset.

Crafting the description of your company's areas of strategic intent.

Assessing the degree of maturity of your company's innovation management system. Get an idea of its strengths and gaps to help identify priority areas for improvement.

Understanding the innovation roles needed for breakthrough innovation.

Learning how to evolve your company's strategic innovation capability from the moment you start the initiative to the following several years. Identify red flags and land mines to avoid.

Developing an action plan for how to start an innovation function at your company.

After this program, groups from companies can work with Babson Executive Education to further learn how to apply these strategies and frameworks to generate breakthrough innovation in order to help grow companies for the long-term.

To be held at Babson Executive Conference Center, Wellesley MA. Learn more about the program and registration details at www.babson.edu/bee/innovation.

About Babson Executive Education:

At Babson Executive Education, we help drive growth and innovation at organizations around the world by developing entrepreneurial leaders who advance organizations through change and disruption. We focus on developing an entrepreneurial mindset that engages all levels of an organization to create continuous innovation and new revenue opportunities. We emphasize agile and strategic thinking to take action. We pair practical knowledge with a make-it-happen mentality. Learning from highly-regarded faculty with relevant experience and research, participants leave our programs immediately prepared to address challenges and identify opportunities. Globally, participants in our programs make a positive economic and social impact for their companies and communities.

About Babson College



Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds(r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action(r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

