Baby Bath Products Market | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

The continuous changes in the needs and changes of consumers are compelling baby bath product manufacturers to focus on developing and launching new and innovative products. For instance, Johnson & Johnson Services offers HEAD-TO-TOE baby wash. It is an ultra-mild cleanser for baby's skin, which is a hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested and approved skin product. Also, with new product launches, vendors are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and differentiating their products from the products offered by pharmaceutical companies. Such developments among vendors are expected to boost the growth of the global baby bath products market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70668

As per Technavio, the increase in product penetration due to initiatives by governments and NGOs in developing markets will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Baby Bath Products Market: Increase in product penetration due to initiatives by governments and NGOs in developing markets

The growth in the awareness about baby bath products has increased their demand in developing regions such as APAC and MEA. The growth in awareness can be attributed to various initiatives undertaken by government and private organizations in these regions. For example, UNICEF has been working with many Chinese government agencies to spread awareness about the importance of baby hygiene and basic sanitation. Similarly, Mercy Corps in Indonesia has been spreading awareness about health and hygiene, better sanitation, and disaster preparedness. Such efforts are creating significant demand for baby bath products, thereby driving the market growth.

"Matured consumer awareness regarding baby health and hygiene in developed markets will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Baby Bath Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby bath products market by Product (Baby bath soaps and washes, Baby shampoos and conditioners, and Baby bath accessories) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the baby bath products market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing sales of baby bath products in supermarkets and hypermarkets in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Online Baby Products Retailing Market – Global online baby products retailing market is segmented by product (baby toys, baby gear, baby apparel, baby diaper products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Baby Diaper Pails Market – Global diaper pails market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/baby-bath-products-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/baby-bath-productsmarket



SOURCE Technavio