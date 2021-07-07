Baby Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers Market in the Household Appliances Industry to grow by $ 18.50 million| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market is set to grow by USD 18.50 million, progressing at a CAGR of 3.18% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Brezza , Conair Corp., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., Mayborn Group Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, the increase in health and hygiene consciousness for babies, and the growing prominence for online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Baby Bottle Sterilizers
- Baby Bottle Warmers
- End-user
- Residential
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Artsana Spa, Baby Brezza , Conair Corp., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., Mayborn Group Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market size
- Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market trends
- Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market industry analysis
Growing prominence for online shopping is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of low-priced alternative products and homemade DIY techniques is may threaten the growth of the market.
Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby bottle sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby bottle warmers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Artsana Spa
- Baby Brezza
- Conair Corp.
- Handi-Craft Co. Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Luv n care Ltd.
- Mayborn Group Ltd.
- Munchkin Inc.
- Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG
- Pigeon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
