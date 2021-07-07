Baby Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers Market in the Household Appliances Industry to grow by $ 18.50 million| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Artsana Spa, Baby Brezza , Conair Corp., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., Mayborn Group Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, the increase in health and hygiene consciousness for babies, and the growing prominence for online shopping will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market is segmented as below:

Product

Baby Bottle Sterilizers



Baby Bottle Warmers

End-user

Residential



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Artsana Spa, Baby Brezza , Conair Corp., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., Mayborn Group Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market size

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market trends

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market industry analysis

Growing prominence for online shopping is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of low-priced alternative products and homemade DIY techniques is may threaten the growth of the market.

Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby bottle sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby bottle warmers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Artsana Spa

Baby Brezza

Conair Corp.

Handi-Craft Co. Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Luv n care Ltd.

Mayborn Group Ltd.

Munchkin Inc.

Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG

Pigeon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

