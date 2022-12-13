Baby carrier market size to grow by USD 263.71 million: Leisure products industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby carrier market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market, which covers a variety of categories, including baby carriers, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented products. Growth of the global leisure products market is driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Baby Carrier Market 2023-2027

Baby carrier market 2023-2027: Scope

Our report provides a holistic analysis of key market dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. This will help companies refine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio researchers have analyzed the data with 2022 as the base year. The baby carrier market report also covers the following areas:

Baby carrier market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global baby carrier market is fragmented. Vendors are focusing on launching new products to increase their sales. Some of the vendors offer customized and eco-friendly versions of baby carriers. These products have innovative and improved features. In addition, vendors are focusing on strategies such as new advertisements.

Artsana Spa, Baby K tan LLC, BabyBjorn AB, Beachfront Baby LLC, Bitybean LLC, Blue Box, Boba Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi corp, Kol Kol, L 'echarpe Porte-bonheur Inc., Lalabu LLC, LÍLLÉbaby LLC, Mothers Lounge LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Soul Slings, Tetra Clothing, The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and Twingo LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Baby carrier market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

Baby carrier market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Buckled baby carrier



Baby wrap carrier



Baby sling carrier

The buckled baby carrier segment will account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Buckled baby carriers are easy to use, lightweight, long-lasting, and comfortable. They distribute the weight evenly across the hips of the wearer and can even be used for carrying infants during outdoor activities. Hence, the demand for buckled baby carriers is increasing. Established brands are catering to this demand by offering their products through retail stores.

Channel outlook

Online



Offline

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands are the key markets for baby carriers in the region. The growth in household disposable income will facilitate the baby carrier market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this baby carrier market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the baby carrier market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the baby carrier market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the baby carrier market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of baby carrier market vendors

Baby Carrier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 155 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 263.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby K tan LLC, BabyBjorn AB, Beachfront Baby LLC, Bitybean LLC, Blue Box, Boba Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Combi corp, Kol Kol, L 'echarpe Porte-bonheur Inc., Lalabu LLC, LÍLLÉbaby LLC, Mothers Lounge LLC, R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd., Soul Slings, Tetra Clothing, The ERGObaby Carrier Inc., and Twingo LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global baby carrier market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Buckled baby carrier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Baby wrap carrier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Baby sling carrier - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Artsana Spa

12.4 Baby K tan LLC

12.5 BabyBjorn AB

12.6 Beachfront Baby LLC

12.7 Bitybean LLC

12.8 Boba Inc.

12.9 BREVI MILANO Spa

12.10 BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH

12.11 Combi corp

12.12 Kol Kol

12.13 L echarpe Porte-bonheur Inc.

12.14 Lalabu LLC

12.15 lillebaby LLC

12.16 Mothers Lounge LLC

12.17 R for Rabbit Baby Products Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

