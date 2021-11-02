Baby Clothing Market size to be Worth USD 63.14 Billion | Market Share, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carters Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths are some of the major market participants.

The rising awareness regarding the safety and comfort of the baby will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Outerwear



Underwear

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Learn More about the Additional Drivers and Trends Impacting the Future of the Market- Download a FREE Sample

Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for baby clothing in APAC. The increasing demand for fancy apparel will facilitate the baby clothing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Baby Clothing Market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing demand for fancy apparel positively impacting the market growth during the next few years.

Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Baby Clothing Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Baby Clothing Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baby Clothing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby clothing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby clothing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby clothing market vendors

Baby Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 63.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carters Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., NG Apparels, Nike Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Apparel, The Walt Disney Co., and Truworths Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Outerwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Underwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Carters Inc.

H and M Hennes and Mauritz AB

Hanesbrands Inc.

NG Apparels

Nike Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Royal Apparel

The Walt Disney Co.

Truworths

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

