Baby Cribs and Cots Market 2026, Rise In Disposable Income and Growing Urbanization to Boost Growth - Technavio

Baby Cribs and Cots Market Segmentation

Type

Traditional Cribs And Cots



Contemporary Cribs And Cots



Modern Cribs And Cots



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



The Middle East And Africa



South America

Baby Cribs and Cots Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our baby cribs and cots market report covers the following areas:

Baby Cribs and Cots Market size

Baby Cribs and Cots Market trends

Baby Cribs and Cots Market industry analysis

Baby Cribs and Cots Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Baby Cribs and Cots Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Baby Cribs and Cots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

American Eco Furniture LLC

Amish Furniture Factory

Arms Reach Concepts Inc.

Artsana Spa

BabyBjorn

Delta Children Products Corp.

Dream On Me Inc.

East Coast Group Ltd.

Fosun International Ltd.

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Baby Cribs and Cots Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby cribs and cots market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby cribs and cots market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby cribs and cots market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby cribs and cots market vendors

Baby Cribs And Cots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.05% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 979.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Eco Furniture LLC, Amish Furniture Factory, Arms Reach Concepts Inc., Artsana Spa, BabyBjorn, Delta Children Products Corp., Dream On Me Inc., East Coast Group Ltd., Fosun International Ltd., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Kolcraft Enterprises Inc., Mamas and Papas Ltd., Me N Moms Pvt Ltd., Million Dollar Baby Co., Mocka Products Pty Ltd., Natart Juvenile Inc., Sorelle Furniture, Stokke AS, Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc., and Troll Nursery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Convertible cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Convertible cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Convertible cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Convertible cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Convertible cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Standard cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Standard cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Standard cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Standard cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Standard cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Potable cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Potable cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Potable cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Potable cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Potable cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Multi-purpose cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Traditional cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Traditional cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Traditional cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Traditional cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Traditional cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Contemporary cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Contemporary cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Contemporary cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Contemporary cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Contemporary cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Modern cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Modern cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Modern cribs and cots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Modern cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Modern cribs and cots - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 American Eco Furniture LLC

Exhibit 119: American Eco Furniture LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: American Eco Furniture LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: American Eco Furniture LLC - Key offerings

11.4 BabyBjorn

Exhibit 122: BabyBjorn - Overview



Exhibit 123: BabyBjorn - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: BabyBjorn - Key offerings

11.5 Delta Children Products Corp.

Exhibit 125: Delta Children Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Delta Children Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Delta Children Products Corp. - Key offerings

11.6 Dream On Me Inc.

Exhibit 128: Dream On Me Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Dream On Me Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Dream On Me Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 East Coast Group Ltd.

Exhibit 131: East Coast Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: East Coast Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: East Coast Group Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Fosun International Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Fosun International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Fosun International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Fosun International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Fosun International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Exhibit 142: Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Kolcraft Enterprises Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Natart Juvenile Inc.

Exhibit 145: Natart Juvenile Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Natart Juvenile Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Natart Juvenile Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc.

Exhibit 149: Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 150: Stork Craft Manufacturing USA Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 151: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 152: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 153: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 154: Research methodology



Exhibit 155: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 156: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 157: List of abbreviations

