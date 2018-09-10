Baby Diapers Market Size Worth $64.62 Billion by 2022 | CAGR 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, September 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global baby diapers market size is expected to reach USD 64.62 billion by 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global baby diapers market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding health issues of babies and infants is the major factor driving the baby diapers market.

Emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region including China, India, and Brazil are projected to lead the global market. Regional diaper manufacturers providing affordable products with characteristics matching international standards have resulted in an increased industry competition. Growing demand for natural and hygienic products is forcing manufacturers to develop bio-based disposable diapers, which is also projected to propel market demand.

Latest technological developments, such as higher absorption levels and reduced weight of final products, have helped the overall quality to a great extent. Various R&D initiatives aimed at developing bio-degradable diapers are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. The industry has witnessed several partnerships and M&A activities aimed at developing technologically advanced products.

In 2016, disposable diapers emerged as the largest product segment. However, the segment may lose its share to biodegradable baby diapers due to increased awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals used in disposable diapers and preference toward using environment-friendly products.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Disposable diapers led the industry over the past few years and accounted for nearly two-thirds of the market

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Central and South America promise ample growth opportunities for the baby diapers industry over the forecast period

Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Central and South America promise ample growth opportunities for the baby diapers industry over the forecast period

and Central and promise ample growth opportunities for the baby diapers industry over the forecast period Some of the key companies in the global market are First Quality Enterprises, Inc.; Procter & Gamble Co. (P&G); Hengan International Group Company Ltd.; Kimberly-Clark Corp.; Unicharm Corp.; KAO Corp.; Philips Healthcare; Drylock Technologies NV; Cotton Babies; The Honest Co; and The Hain Celestial Group.

Grand View Research has segmented the global baby diapers market on the basis of product and region:

Baby Diapers Product Outlook (USD Million, 2012 - 2022) Cloth Diapers Flat Fitted Pre-fold All-in-one Others Disposable Diapers Ultra Absorbent Regular Super Absorbent Biodegradable Training Nappy Swim Pants Biodegradable Diapers

Baby Diapers Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2012 - 2022) North America Europe Asia Pacific LAMEA



