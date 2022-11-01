Baby Face Generator Predicts What Your Baby Will Look Like

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baby Face Generator , a website that predicts the appearance of babies with the help of artificial intelligence, allows users to see what their potential baby will look like in only a few clicks. The Baby Face Generator has helped 2.6 million people worldwide who want to see what their baby might look like.

Baby Face Generator celebrities Baby Face Generator interface

Couples can upload photos from various sources to predict the appearance of their future baby . These images can come from almost any source (selfie, past photos, or photos saved on a PC). Additionally, the built-in celebrity database containing hundreds of photos allows users to generate babies with celebrities.

70 facial features are analyzed on each "parent" and combined to show couples or future parents what a baby will look like .

Baby Face Generator users can customize their baby by choosing a name, gender, and skin tone. Alternatively, the algorithm has a randomizer that allows users to be truly surprised at their future offspring.

Google search trends show that people are curious to find out what their baby will look like. With the high demand, it only makes sense that a platform backed by technology and science take the place of the low-quality simple randomizers on the market today.

The Baby Face Generator is now available in 10 languages. It works directly in your web browser, so you don't need to download anything to see what your baby might look like. The platform received significant technical updates in 2022, primarily to improve user experience and allow them to generate babies faster.

