Baby Fashion Accessories Market|Evolving Opportunities with BabyVision Inc. and Nature Baby Ltd.|Technavio
Jul 07, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby fashion accessories market is set to grow by USD 1.38 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4.52% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BabyVision Inc., Gerber Childrenswear, Nature Baby Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., The bonnie mob, The Gap Inc., and Mamas and Papas (Holdings) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing urbanization, the rise in the number of working women, and the increasing organized retail channels in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Baby Fashion Accessories Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Baby Fashion Accessories Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o Baby Clothing Accessories
o Baby Hosiery/knitwear Accessories
o Baby Winter Wear
o Baby Jewellery
o Others
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o MEA
Baby Fashion Accessories Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the baby fashion accessories market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BabyVision Inc., Gerber Childrenswear, Nature Baby Ltd., Ralph Lauren Corp., The bonnie mob, The Gap Inc., and Mamas and Papas (Holdings) Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Baby Fashion Accessories Market size
- Baby Fashion Accessories Market trends
- Baby Fashion Accessories Market industry analysis
Increasing organized retail channels in developing countries are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the declining fertility and birth rates may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the baby fashion accessories market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baby Fashion Accessories Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist baby fashion accessories market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the baby fashion accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the baby fashion accessories market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby fashion accessories market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby clothing accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby hosiery/knitwear accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby winter wear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby jewellery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BabyVision Inc.
- Carter's Inc.
- Gerber Childrenswear
- L'ovedbaby LLC
- Mamas and Papas (Holdings) Ltd.
- Nature Baby Ltd.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The bonnie mob
- The Children's Place Inc.
- The Gap Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
