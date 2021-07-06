Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Featuring Abbott Laboratories and Beingmate Co. Ltd. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Analysis Report by Product (Infant formula and Baby food), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the increasing number of working women. In addition, new product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the baby food and infant formula market.

The number of working women across the world has increased significantly over the years. Also, some women have concerns such as lactation issues and the low production of breast milk. This is increasing the demand for infant formula products that can be fed anywhere and anytime, making it convenient for mothers who are unable to breastfeed their babies. Moreover, the infant formula can be given in bottles by both parents and caregivers. Many such factors are fueling the growth of the global baby food and instant formula market.

Major Five Baby Food and Infant Formula Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand name SIMILAC.

Beingmate Co. Ltd.

The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Beingmate Love Plus, Sohomin, and Beingmate Green Love.

Danone SA

The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Protinex Vanilla, Protinex Mango, Protinex Bytes, Aptamil Preterm, Dexolac Premium, Dexolac Hi KAL, and others.

GreenSpace Brands Inc.

The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand name Love Child Organics.

Hero Group

The company offers baby food and infant formula under the brand names Hero Baby, Semper, Beech Nut, and others.

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Infant formula - size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby food - size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

