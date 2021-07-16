Baby Food Market growth analysis in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio

The baby food market witnessed maximum growth in the prepared baby food segment in 2020 owing to the convenience and health benefits associated with prepared baby food products. Similarly, the APAC occupied about 59% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the presence of favorable economic conditions in the region. Also, the increasing demand for organic baby food products is expected to contribute to the growth of the baby food market in APAC during the forecast period.

Baby Food Market: Major Growth Drivers

The baby food market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Increasing number of new product launches

Growing health concerns among parents

In addition, the report identifies the increasing women's participation in the workforce as a major trend in the baby food market. Rapid urbanization and the growth of the middle-class population have significantly increased the number of working women worldwide. This has increased the demand for baby food products that combine health and nutrition with convenience. Also, the growth in the number of working women on a global level has led to an increase in the number of dual-income households, thereby strengthening purchasing power of consumers. All these factors are creating significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Baby Food Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories: Through the brand SIMILAC, the company offers a diverse line of research-driven products that provide the essential protein, minerals, and other nutrients to support an infant's growth. It includes SIMILAC PROBIOTIC TRI BLEND, SIMILAC PRO ADVANCE, SIMILAC ADVANCE FOR NEURO SUPPORT, etc.

Cargill Inc.: The company offers various food products which include Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, and Infant Formula.

Danone SA: The company offers instant cereals baby food product which includes a range of nutritious, easily-digested instant cereals. It is intended to be used as a complementary food for infants from six months onwards.

Hero Group: The company offers a wide range of baby food products through brands, Organix and Hero Baby.

Nestle SA: The company offers a new generation of baby foods delivering better nutrition and taste through steam cooking that helps preserve nutrients and flavor.

Reasons to Buy Baby Food Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist baby food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the baby food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the baby food market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of baby food market vendors

