Baby Giant Panda, Weighing Mere 75 Grams at Birth, Now on Public Display at Japan's Adventure World; Taking Suggestions for Its Name from Sept. 13

WAKAYAMA, Japan, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A baby giant panda (female), born on August 14, 2018, has been on public display at Adventure World in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, Japan, since September 13. The theme park is publicly seeking suggestions for her name.

(Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201809268375?p=images)

Key points

1. The baby panda is the 16th giant panda born at the theme park.

2. The baby (75 grams at birth) is the smallest of all giant pandas born at the park in the past, but she is growing steadily.

3. Her father (Eimei: 26 years old) broke his own world record for being the oldest male panda to have succeeded in natural mating and breeding in captivity.

4. Adventure World is taking suggestions from all over the world for the baby panda's name. Applications can be filed through English and Chinese (simplified Chinese) websites.

Baby giant panda's opening to the public

Opened: Sept. 13, 2018

Time: 10:15 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. / 2:40 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

/ Place: Breeding Center

Request for naming the baby panda

Application period: Sept. 13 to Nov. 16, 2018

How to apply: Applications can be filed at the park, or on the Internet, or by postcard.

English website: https://contact-aws.com/en/



Chinese website: https://contact-aws.com/ch/

Information on the baby panda (as of Sept. 26 )

) Birth time and date: 10:32 p.m. , Aug. 14, 2018

,

Gender: female



Weight: 1,350 grams (75.0 grams at birth)



Length: 39.0 cm (15.5 cm at birth)

The baby, the smallest of all giant panda cubs born at Adventure World, was not able to drink from her mother's teat at a time when she was born. The staff at the theme park fed the baby in an incubator with breast milk pumped from her mother "Rauhin," and care was also taken to control the temperature and humidity to prevent the baby's body temperature from falling. The baby was returned to her mother "Rauhin" regularly from the incubator as part of efforts to encourage the baby to drink from her mother's teat on her own. Two days after her birth, the baby finally started to drink from her mother's teat under her own power. However, because her body temperature would drop during the nursing time, the baby panda had to be put back in the temperature-controlled incubator immediately after breast-feeding. As the baby panda's weight and body heat increased in tandem with her growth, her body temperature began to be stable. At present, the baby's black-and-white body pattern is appearing clearly, and her eyes are expected to open soon. Please watch warmly over her future growth.

