Baby Kingdom Is a Brand Made by Parents, For Kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most baby products fall into one of two different categories. Either they work really well or they're made with gentle, natural ingredients. The truth is, though, it's hard to get those two factors to integrate into a single, natural, effective solution.

And yet, that's what the folks at Baby Kingdom have managed to do. The health and wellness brand has spared no expense in creating some of the most thoughtful, efficacious products on the market. This applies to the company's 2 in 1 Hair and Body Wash, Body Cream, Baby Powder, and more.

When the rubber hits the road, Baby Kingdom products aren't just 97-99% natural (with the exception of small quantities of preservatives and fragrances.) They also get the job done.

That's because all of Baby Kingdom's products are made by parents. In other words, they're passionately developed by the same people who are going to use them.

This leads to a ton of major benefits that often slip below the radar. For instance, the team behind the label is well aware of the fact that parents — including themselves — are protective of their children.

"We use good quality extracts within all our products," Katie Roberts, the company's Global Sales Director, explains, "because our customers are very aware of what they are putting on to their babies' skin. They want to be reassured that there are no harmful ingredients."

In response, Baby Kingdom has ensured that its products are free from SLS, parabens, petroleum jelly, silicones, mineral oil, PEG's, DEA's, and synthetic colors. The R&D team is also cognisant of the tender nature of newborn skin.

This has led them to use ingredients like nettle leaf extract, aloe vera, and chamomile to naturally hydrate, nourish, and heal oft-irritated baby skin. The parental angle has even helped the company integrate small-yet-clever aspects into its products' delivery systems.

For example, the company's Baby Powder isn't just lauded for its ability to protect babies from diaper rashes. It's also praised for its innovative delivery system, which comes in the form of an easy-application spray bottle.

From quality ingredients to expert delivery, Baby Kingdom products are designed to produce results. They're also formulated with safety in mind, ensuring that the parents throughout their growing international customer base can have peace of mind as they effectively tend to the hygienic needs of their children.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has had a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proud to be vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin. Learn more about Baby Kingdom at babykingdomcollection.co.uk .

