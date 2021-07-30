Baby Kingdom Offers A Natural Solution For Eczema

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a growing U.K.-based brand that has established a reputation as a creator of elite baby products. From shampoo to diaper cream to baby powder, all of Baby Kingdom's goods are made with the best ingredients possible. While all of the company's products can stand on their own, it's the brand's Body Cream that has attracted a unique level of attention due to its proven ability to soothe the irritating itch so often associated with eczema.

Eczema is a prevalent struggle throughout the United States. According to the National Eczema Association, more than 10% (31.6 million people) in the U.S. will develop eczema in their lifetime. The NEA also points out that most cases tend to peak in early childhood — a period of life that Baby Kingdom products have covered in spades.

This ongoing struggle with eczema is regularly treated with prescribed steroidal creams that can come with nasty side effects of their own. To make matters worse, these solutions often aren't even permanent and merely address surface-level issues.

For those trying to manage eczema, this leaves a glaring gap between strong medicinal solutions and doing nothing. It's a void that Baby Kingdom is ready to fill. The company's elite Body Cream is specially designed to treat the preciously tender skin of a newborn child. The vegan, hypoallergenic formula is made with 98% natural and organic ingredients. These are headlined by three key players:

Aloe vera;

Chamomile;

Nettle leaf extract.

All three of these ingredients have a shared ability to hydrate, nourish, and heal the skin. They have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that are perfect for soothing a patch of inflamed or irritated epidermis on baby and parent alike.

Baby Kingdom is based out of the U.K. and has hitherto been unavailable in the United States. However, the brand has recently begun a concerted push into the North American market. There, it hopes to offer its robust line of effective products — including its Body Cream — to the tens of millions of children and parents who are looking for safe, quality solutions for themselves and their families.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom is a health and wellness brand that operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as an enterprise created by parents for their children. Since its inception, the brand has had a rapidly growing demand for its luxury baby products. The Baby Kingdom's product line is proudly vegan-friendly, recyclable, 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, and suitable for sensitive skin.

Please direct inquiries to:

Madeleine Griffin

(954) 648-2535

[email protected]

SOURCE Baby Kingdom